The Ashes 2025/26: England pick Josh Tongue in place of Gus Atkinson in only change for must-win third Test in Adelaide
Seamer Josh Tongue selected as like-for-like replacement for Gus Atkinson in bowling attack for third Test against Australia at Adelaide Oval, which starts on Wednesday; But Shoaib Bashir again misses out as England make just one change from Brisbane defeat
Monday 15 December 2025 06:44, UK
England have made one change to their line-up for the crucial third Ashes Test, with Josh Tongue replacing Gus Atkinson for the side's must-win Adelaide match .
That means Surrey all-rounder Will Jacks retains his place as the designated spinner, with no place again for Shoaib Bashir.
Atkinson has been dropped after managing just three wickets at 78.66, with seamer Tongue returning to the line-up.
He was England's top wicket-taker against India in the summer and took five in his only previous Ashes Test at Lord's in 2023, when he dismissed Steve Smith in each innings.
England team for third Ashes Test
Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue
Brendon McCullum's side are 2-0 down in the five-match series against Australia after slumping to eight-wicket defeats in Perth and Brisbane, although an often batter-friendly Adelaide Oval surface could help the tourists fight back when the next game begins on Wednesday.
Speaking on Sunday about the likely inclusion of Tongue, the England head coach said: "Everyone knows what he brings: high pace, hits the wicket hard from a fuller length, can swing and reverse swing the ball. If that's what we deem is going to be most successful, then he'll get a run."
But Bashir is again omitted despite the 22-year-old long having been earmarked for a major role in this series after missing out on pacy pitches in Perth and Brisbane.
Meanwhile, as McCullum had suggested on Sunday, England will field an unchanged top-seven batting line-up for a Test they must win to have any hope of regaining the Ashes over the remainder of the series.
Ollie Pope fell to two maddening dismissals in the pink-ball game at The Gabba in the second Test - chopping on to his stumps playing with an angled bat in the first innings and then caught and bowled attempting an unwise drive in the second - but the No 3 retains his place ahead of Jacob Bethell.
Only Joe Root is averaging over 30 after the first two Ashes Tests, but McCullum said: "These conditions [in Adelaide] should suit the style of batters that we've got.
"We know we haven't got enough runs so far in this series. We've been in positions where we could have and made some mistakes.
"But it's not about throwing out what has been successful for us over the last few years. It's about having more conviction.
"Knee-jerk reactions or chopping and changing settled batting line-ups is not really our way."
Ashes series in Australia 2025-26
Australia lead five-match series 2-0
- First Test (Perth): Australia beat England by eight wickets
- Second Test (Brisbane): Australia beat England by eight wickets
- Third Test: Wednesday December 17 - Sunday December 21 (Adelaide)
- Fourth Test: Friday December 26 - Tuesday December 30 (Melbourne)
- Fifth Test: Sunday January 4 - Thursday January 8 (Sydney)