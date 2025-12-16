The Ashes: Australia's Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon return for third Test vs England but Usman Khawaja left out

Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon will return for Australia in the third Ashes Test against England - but there is no place for veteran batter Usman Khawaja.

Captain and fast bowler Cummins will play for the first time since July after overcoming a back injury, while off-spinner Lyon is recalled after being omitted from the day-night second Test in Brisbane as the home side picked an all-pace frontline attack.

Michael Neser - who bagged a five-wicket haul on his home ground at The Gabba to help Australia into a 2-0 series lead - and fellow seamer Brendan Doggett drop out of the XI for the Adelaide Test, which starts on Wednesday.

Australia XI for third Ashes Test vs England Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Josh Inglis, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

The hosts have opted against recalling Khawaja despite the batter declaring himself 100 per cent fit after missing the second Test with back spasms that he sustained in the opening game, raising the prospect that he may have played his final match for his country.

Khawaja, who turns 39 on Thursday, has been unable to break up the opening partnership between Jake Weatherald and Travis Head, with that duo sharing 70-plus stands in both Perth and Brisbane.

Cummins insists there is a way back for Khawaja

The left-hander could have returned in the middle order but Australia have kept faith with Josh Inglis as they look to wrap up an Ashes retention at the earliest possible opportunity.

However, Cummins - who will take back captaincy duties from Steve Smith in Adelaide - said there was a way back for Khawaja later in the series, telling reporters: "Potentially. I think the selectors have been quite adamant we're picking a side each week. It doesn't necessarily mean it's got to be exactly the same team as the previous week.

Image: Fit-again captain Pat Cummins says there is a way back for Khawaja into the Australia side

"One of Uzzie's great strengths is that he's scored runs at the top and scored runs in the middle. If we didn't think he'd be good enough to come straight in, then he wouldn't be here in the squad. So, absolutely, I can see a path back at some point, if needed.

"I think the big thing that's shifted on us is probably Trav [Head] opening after that first Test and how good that has looked with [Weatherald]. Whatever has been thrown at them, they've had an answer. It's really set the platform for our innings.

"The few times they've batted I think you've seen people like Marnus [Labuschagne] and Steve [Smith] walk in after that, really get on the back of that and start their innings well.

"I don't know if it has scrambled the opposition but it's certainly got that momentum and kept that scoreboard ticking over. We're pretty happy with the batting line-up and it didn't feel like it needed to change in the middle order."

Image: Travis Head will open again for Australia in Adelaide, alongside Jake Weatherald

Australia 'peaking' ahead of final three Tests

Cummins also hailed Australia's squad strength with the eight-wicket wins at Optus Stadium and The Gabba achieved without himself and fellow paceman Josh Hazlewood in the side - Hazlewood will miss the rest of the series through injury.

The skipper added: "I think it shows great depth in the Aussie cricket system at the moment with fast bowlers. The guys who have stepped in have been fantastic.

"I think it's a huge credit to those guys but also the coaches and Steve [Smith] managing those guys throughout the day.

Cummins: I'm feeling better than I would have thought Australia captain Pat Cummins on his fitness: "I had 16 weeks completely off bowling, made sure the bone heals well and from there it's ramping up. "Normally you ramp up over maybe three or four months, but that would have meant missing the Ashes. "We set on a pretty aggressive plan to get up in six or seven weeks. I haven't had any hiccups. "I'm feeling great, probably better than I would have thought. The back has healed well, so, here we are."

"There's a disappointed group of players [not playing this week] but they've all been fantastic around the group. They're buying in. We need a squad to win an Ashes series, and they've all been brilliant.

"It feels like everything's come together and we're not just hanging on to the end of a series like sometimes you are. We're actually peaking and hopefully there are heaps of resources available."

Smith missed Australia training on Monday with illness but did bat in the nets on Tuesday.

Image: Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon needs two wickets to overtake Glenn McGrath and become his country's outright second-most prolific bowler in Test cricket, behind the late, great Shane Warne

Most Test wickets for Australia Shane Warne - 708

Glenn McGrath - 563

Nathan Lyon - 562

Mitchell Starc - 420

Dennis Lillee - 355

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

Australia lead five-match series 2-0