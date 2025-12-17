The Ashes: Snicko operator admits mistake led to incorrect Alex Carey not out decision during third Test

The operator of the Snicko technology being used in the Ashes has admitted a mistake led to Australia's Alex Carey wrongfully surviving an England review on the opening day of the third Test.

Carey led Australia to 326-8 with a superb maiden Ashes century but momentarily looked as though he may fall short of the landmark when England immediately called for a review after their appeal for caught behind off Josh Tongue's bowling was turned down by umpire Ahsan Raza.

There was a clear noise as the ball passed Carey's outside edge, while there was also a large spike on the Snicko technology used to aid such decisions. However, TV umpire Chris Gaffaney swiftly ruled the not out decision should be upheld because the Snicko spike showed up before the ball had reached the bat.

Carey, who went on to make 106 having been on 72 at the time of the review, admitted during a press conference after the close that he thought he had edged the delivery.

Later on Wednesday, BBG Sports, the company that owns Snicko, accepted culpability for the mistake. The company admitted that the audio was incorrectly taken from the stump mic at the bowler's end, creating the delay that put the audio spike and images so far out of sync.

"Given that Alex Carey admitted he had hit the ball in question, the only conclusion that can be drawn from this, is that the Snicko operator at the time must have selected the incorrect stump mic for audio processing," BBG Sports said.

"In light of this, BBG Sports takes full responsibility for the error."

It remains to be seen how crucial the moment could prove, with England needing to win to prevent Australia retaining the Ashes after losing the first two Tests of the five-match series.

Before the statement confirming the error, Carey said: "I thought there was a feather or some sort of noise when it passed the bat.

"If I was given out, I think I would have reviewed it, probably not confidently. It was a nice sound as it passed the bat."

Also speaking before confirmation of the error, England bowling coach David Saker suggested the tourists might feel the need to submit an official complaint to the match officials over their reservations regarding the technology.

"I don't think we've done anything about it so far but after today, maybe that might go a bit further," said Saker, who fulfilled England's media duties after Wednesday's play.

"There have been concerns about it for the whole series. We shouldn't be talking about this after a day's play, it should just be better than that. It is what it is."

There was a significant Snicko controversy in the first Test when England wicketkeeper Jamie Smith was given out caught behind despite the small spike that showed up not being in sync with the ball passing the bat.

Officials justified the decision with the explanation that the technology has a possible two-frame gap between pictures and the sound wave.

England declined to make any further comment following confirmation of the operational error.

Finn calls for end of Snicko

Former England bowler Steven Finn offered a fierce criticism of the technology as he called for it to be taken out of action following this series.

A more advanced version of the technology, UltraEdge, is used in other nations - including England - to aid umpires with reviews.

Finn said on TNT Sport: "Ashes series usually end people's careers. It might be the end of Snicko's career at the end of this one.

"It has performed awfully throughout the series. There's been three or four incidents, so hopefully they can sharpen that."

Sky Sports' Michael Atherton said he thought the technology had resulted in the wrong decision, but that the third umpire had no choice but to give it not out.

"The decision is not out, so the third umpire has to be absolutely certain with the evidence before him that he can overturn that decision," Atherton said on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast.

"I think the third umpire gave the only decision he could give because the spike and the visuals of the ball passing the bat were so far out of sync.

"I think the regulation is that if it's one frame out, it's fine, they can do it. But it was massively out of sync, so I'm not sure what the third umpire could do."

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

Australia lead five-match series 2-0