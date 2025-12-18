The Ashes: England slide towards series defeat as batting fails again to give Australia control of third Test in Adelaide

England's hopes of regaining the Ashes are all but over after another woeful batting display enabled Australia to take complete control of the third Test.

England appeared to be in a strong position after claiming the two wickets required to bowl Australia out for 371 on the second morning on a flat pitch at the Adelaide Oval, but the tourists once again came up short with the bat as they were reduced to 213-8 at the close after yet more Snicko controversy.

Australia, who only need a draw to retain the Ashes after winning the first two Tests of the five-match series, lead by 158 with three days left to close out a likely victory.

Score summary - Australia vs England, third Ashes Test Australia 371 all out after 91.2 overs in first innings (elected to bat): Alex Carey (106 off 143), Usman Khawaja (82 off 126 balls), Mitchell Starc (54 off 75); Jofra Archer (5-53) England 213-8 after 68 overs in first innings: Ben Stokes (45 not out off 151), Harry Brook (45 off 63), Jamie Smith/Ben Duckett (29 off 30); Pat Cummins (3-54), Nathan Lyon (2-51), Scott Boland (2-31)

The only significant England resistance came from Harry Brook (45), before skipper Ben Stokes (45 not out) and Jofra Archer (30 not out) shared an unbeaten stand of 45 to leave the tourists with just the slightest glimmer of hope.

Image: Ben Stokes (R) and Jofra Archer put on a battling stand of 45 to take England to the close

For a second successive day, England were left aggrieved by the application of Snicko as Jamie Smith (22) was controversially given out caught behind after a review, but the clear shortcomings of the technology can be nothing more than a footnote.

Australia captain Pat Cummins was impressive on his return to action after missing the first two Tests through injury, claiming the key wicket of Joe Root as he returned figures of 3-54.

Spinner Nathan Lyon struck twice in his first over on his return to the team after being left out in Brisbane to surpass Glenn McGrath in second place on Australia's list of all-time Test wicket-takers, leaving only Shane Warne ahead of him.

Image: England's Jamie Smith was given out after another controversial Snicko review

Scott Boland (2-31) continued his strong series with more accurate bowling, Cameron Green took the key wicket of Brook, while Mitchell Starc was without a wicket on a quiet day for the left-armer who carried Australia's attack in the first two Tests.

What appears to be an inevitable slide to defeat in the match and series for England over the coming days, will raise major questions over the futures of captain Stokes, head coach Brendon McCullum and managing director Rob Key.

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

Australia lead five-match series 2-0