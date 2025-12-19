The Ashes: Travis Head century has England's Ashes hopes in tatters as Australia build big lead in third Test

Another devastating Travis Head hundred helped Australia into a dominant position in the third Test at Adelaide, leading by 356 with six second-innings wickets still remaining as they look to retain the Ashes with two games to spare.

Another chastening defeat followed in the day-night Test in Brisbane, and England were already up against it in Adelaide going into the third day's play after their latest batting collapse saw them limp to 213-8 by stumps on the second evening in reply to Australia's first-innings 371.

Ben Stokes (83) led from the front, as has so often been the case during his captaincy, putting on 106 for the ninth wicket with Jofra Archer (51) as England briefly threatened a stirring fightback on the third morning, pulling to within 85 of Australia.

Score summary - Australia vs England, third Ashes Test Australia 371 all out after 91.2 overs in first innings (elected to bat): Alex Carey (106 off 143 balls), Usman Khawaja (82 off 126), Mitchell Starc (54 off 75); Jofra Archer (5-53) England 286 all out after 87.2 overs in first innings: Ben Stokes (83 off 198 balls), Jofra Archer (51 off 105), Harry Brook (45 off 63); Scott Boland (3-45), Pat Cummins (3-69) Australia 271-4 after 66 overs in second innings: Travis Head (142no off 196 balls), Alex Carey (52no off 91), Usman Khawaja (40 off 51); Josh Tongue (5-59)

Brydon Carse (1-48) then added to the excitement as he trapped Jake Weatherald (1) lbw in a tricky 20-minute period for Australia's openers prior to lunch, while Josh Tongue (2-59) removed Marnus Labuschagne (13) cheaply after the interval.

But, on what is still a belting batting track, Head (142no) cashed in to score his 11th Test century, his fourth against England and fourth in succession in Adelaide Test, while he received useful support from Usman Khawaja (40) and Alex Carey (52no), who followed up his first-innings ton with another vital half century after Australia lost a couple of quick wickets early in the evening session.

Image: Josh Tongue celebrates taking the wicket of Cam Green in Australia's second innings

Will Jacks (1-107) claimed Khawaja, with Tongue adding Cameron Green (7) in the very next over, well caught at slip by Harry Brook, who would later put down a tough chance at gully with Head on 99.

But arguably the damage had already been done at that point, Australia's lead getting up towards 300 before Head and Carey extended that to 356 by the close of play, their unbroken partnership ticking up to 122.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Stokes and Archer give England brief glimmer of hope

Of particular concern to England will be the fitness of their talismanic captain, with Stokes yet to bowl in Australia's second innings after his exhaustive batting exploits that saw him toil in 40-degree heat for much of the second day.

Image: England captain Ben Stokes didn't bowl on day three as Australia built a big lead in their second innings

He and Archer added a further 61 runs to their overnight partnership in a positive morning session for England as they ate into Australia's advantage that had stood at over 200 when they came together in the middle.

Archer struck five boundaries and a glorious six over deep midwicket off Nathan Lyon as he notched a maiden Test fifty, while the more watchful Stokes - his 159-ball fifty his slowest yet for England - struck eight fours before finally being beaten by a beauty from Mitchell Starc (1-61) with the second new ball, bowled through the gate.

Archer's resistance and the England innings was ended soon after, Scott Boland (3-45) drawing him into an edge to slip.

But Carse struck in the second over of the Australian second innings, pinning Weatherald in front to a ball that was shown to have pitched outside leg stump and should have been reviewed.

England suddenly had their tails up going into lunch, while their spirits were lifted further when Tongue claimed Labuschagne at slip early in the afternoon session - Australia's lead at that point standing at 138.

But the hosts gradually started to take the game away from England, Head leading the way, as the incisiveness of England's attack grew weaker due to a combination of the ball getting older, the absence of Stokes and the lack of a true front-line spinner.

Jacks has conceded a century in each innings, his combine 39 overs in the Test so far costing a massive 212 runs, and though he'd break Head and Khawaja's 86-run stand for the third wicket, it was to nothing more than a drag-down that that latter somehow contrived to edge behind.

Tongue dismissed Green in the very next over, Brook taking an impressive diving catch at slip, as England again threatened to rally in the Test match only for Head's magnificent hundred - aided by Brook's drop at gully when on 99 - to well and truly wrestle the Ashes away from them.

'England need miracle to keep series alive'

Former England captain Nasser Hussain on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast:

"Australia have got a lot of batting still to come and they're not going to be in a rush. They're 2-0 up and even with a draw here, the Ashes are retained.

"They want their bowlers, one of whom [Cummins] is coming back from a few months out with an injury, to have a big lead. They want Nathan Lyon to have a pitch that's turning a little bit more, so they're in no rush. They'll look to get the lead past 450.

"One of the things this England side have done well, under this regime, is chase in the fourth innings, but this is different. This is with the Ashes on the line, and it looks like it's going to be 450-plus.

"The odds are slim. England need a miracle, though I always believe that a game of cricket - go back to Headingley in 2019 - it's not over until it's over. Especially in an Ashes series. You fight until that very last delivery, but England are staring down the barrel."

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

Australia lead five-match series 2-0