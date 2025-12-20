The Ashes: England suffer late collapse at hands of Nathan Lyon as Australia set tourists Test-record target in Adelaide

England are on the brink of an Ashes series defeat inside 11 days' play after they stumbled to 207-6 in pursuit of a Test-record 435 to win the third Test in Adelaide.

Ben Stokes' side actually enjoyed the better of much of day four, only for three wickets to fall in the final hour's play to see Australia firmly back on top.

Nathan Lyon (3-64) did the damage, bowling Harry Brook (30) and the England captain for five, before Zak Crawley (85), who had played nicely, was stumped - three wickets falling for 17 runs in the space of six overs.

Image: Ben Stokes was bowled by Nathan Lyon in the evening session on day four of the third Ashes Test at Adelaide

Score summary - Australia vs England, third Ashes Test Australia 371 all out after 91.2 overs in first innings (elected to bat): Alex Carey (106 off 143 balls), Usman Khawaja (82 off 126), Mitchell Starc (54 off 75); Jofra Archer (5-53) England 286 all out after 87.2 overs in first innings: Ben Stokes (83 off 198 balls), Jofra Archer (51 off 105), Harry Brook (45 off 63); Scott Boland (3-45), Pat Cummins (3-69) Australia 349 all out after 84.4 overs in second innings: Travis Head (170 off 219 balls), Alex Carey (72 off 128), Usman Khawaja (40 off 51); Josh Tongue (4-70), Brydon Carse (3-80) England 207-6 after 63 overs in second innings: Zak Crawley (85 off 151 balls), Joe Root (39 off 63), Harry Brook (30 off 56); Pat Cummins (3-24), Nathan Lyon (3-64)

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Pat Cummins (3-24) had earlier removed England's top order, with Ben Duckett (4) edging to slip in the second over, while Marnus Labuschagne claimed a stunning, diving catch low to his left to likely signal the end of Ollie Pope's England career for the time being, as he fell for 17 shortly after lunch.

Joe Root (39) joined Crawley at the crease, the pair putting on 78 for the third wicket to briefly give hope to a miracle England chase, before Cummins claimed the key wicket of Root in the second over after tea and Lyon took centre stage late in the session.

Image: Pat Cummins celebrates taking Joe Root's wicket

Australia had started the day on 271-4 in their second innings, and with a lead of 356, but their hopes of batting England into the dirt for a couple of sessions to signal a declaration were scuppered by a spirited bowling performance from the visitors.

Travis Head helped push Australia past 300, progressing his score to 170 after his superb 11th Test ton on day three, before he holed out to deep square-leg off Josh Tongue (4-70).

Stokes (1-26), having not bowled at all during the first 66 overs of Australia's innings, allayed fears of a possible injury as he tore in for a seven-over spell at the start of the day, claiming the wicket of Alex Carey (72), caught at leg slip.

For once, Australia's tail offered little resistance thereafter, Tongue adding Josh Inglis (10) to his individual haul and Brydon Carse (3-80) claiming Cummins (6) and Lyon (0) off consecutive deliveries to sit on a hat-trick, before Jofra Archer (1-20) ended the innings with a smart caught and bowled dismissal of Scott Boland (1) - the hosts' final six wickets falling for 38 runs.

Image: England captain Ben Stokes with Jofra Archer after dismissing Australia on day four

It still left England with a record chase of 435 to keep the Ashes alive, a task made all the more difficult as Duckett's dire series continued with a poke to slip.

That, though, was mere catching practice for Labuschagne, whereas his screamer to see off Pope was one for the ages, sparking wild scenes of celebration.

Crawley and Root swiftly silenced the Australians with their impressive stand through to tea, before Root tamely nicked off to one dangled outside his off stump by Cummins immediately after the interval.

Image: Zak Crawley acknowledges the applause after reaching his 50 for England

Crawley continued through to a 21st Test fifty, with Brook helping to build another promising partnership, albeit the latter was typically frenetic at points as has been his way throughout the series.

Ultimately it cost him his wicket as he went to reverse-sweep a delivery from Lyon that was too straight for the shot, the ball knocking back the bewildered Brook's leg stump.

Image: Harry Brook suffered another frustrating dismissal in Adelaide

Stokes swiftly followed, Lyon snuffing out any threat of some Headingley-style heroics from the England skipper with a beauty that pitched on middle and leg, turning to beat the outside edge and hit the top of off.

Crawley was next, his resistance ended when lured into a drive by Lyon, creeping out of his crease and stumped by some more smart work from Carey behind the stumps.

Jamie Smith (2no) and Will Jacks (11no) did little more than survive the final half an hour through to stumps, at least seeing things through to a fifth day, but, with 228 still needed for victory, England's Ashes hopes are hanging by a thread.

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

Australia lead five-match series 2-0