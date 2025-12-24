Ben Duckett: England captain Ben Stokes pledges support for under-fire opener

England captain Ben Stokes has thrown a protective arm around his beleaguered side and pledged his support for under-fire opener Ben Duckett.

The tourists have already surrendered the urn after going 3-0 down and their build-up to the Boxing Day Test has been beset by reports of excessive drinking on their mid-series trip to Noosa.

Within hours of managing director Rob Key announcing he would be investigating the squad's alcohol intake on the trip, unverified footage emerged on social media appearing to show an inebriated Duckett in a tense exchange with members of the public.

Speaking for the first time since the England and Wales Cricket Board issued a statement reiterating its "high expectations of behaviour", Stokes said his priority as skipper was shielding his players from the growing glare of scrutiny.

Stokes has endured difficult moments in his own career - including being thrown off an England Lions tour in 2013 for breaking team rules and being found not guilty on charges of affray following a 2017 incident outside a Bristol nightclub.

He took a mental health break from the game in 2021 and later released a documentary which detailed his personal struggles.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rob Key believes there isn't a drinking culture within the team, after England received criticism for their break to Noosa, between the second and third Ashes Test, following claims it was like a 'stag do'.

"I am obviously aware of the reports and everything circulating around," the England captain said. "My main concern right now is my players and how I handle this moment is the most important thing to me.

"I have first-hand experience of how this can affect people and my role as England captain is to protect my players as much as I possibly can. Supporting them and letting them know that I will be there for them through thick and thin is very, very important, and Ben Duckett knows that.

"I've obviously reached out, spoken to him and offered my complete support throughout this. Particularly in a moment like this where everything feels like it's on top of you.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England's managing director Rob Key has backed Brendon McCullum, saying he's the best man to continue to lead England despite their heavy loss to Australia in the Ashes.

"My job as England captain is obviously to be out there and get results for the team, but also to try to give people the best chance of being in a mental space where they can go out there and perform."

Detailing his conversation with Duckett, he said: "You know when you go up to someone and say, 'I'm always here for you if you need five minutes'. I just reassured him that I'm not saying that for the sake of it. Just please come to me because I know what it's like. It's not a nice place to be."

With no reserve openers on tour, Duckett was never likely to be stood down in Melbourne, but as expected Ollie Pope has finally run out of road at number three. Jacob Bethell gets the nod in what will be comfortably the biggest game of his career.

England squad for fourth Ashes Test Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue.

Pope has been under pressure for a year, averages 17 across 16 Ashes innings and lost the vice-captaincy just before travelling to Australia. He now faces a return to county cricket and a long road back after 64 Tests.

Gus Atkinson also returns to the England XI in place of Jofra Archer, with England's most threatening pace bowler ruled out for the remainder of the tour with a worrying left side strain.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

Australia lead five-match series 3-0