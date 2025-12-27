The Ashes: Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton on whether MCG pitch was acceptable with Cricket Australia set to lose millions of dollars
Cricket Australia set to lose millions of dollars after Boxing Day Ashes Test lasts only two days; Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain says green MCG pitch produced '"farcical" scenes, while England captain Ben Stokes believes surface would get "hell" if it had been seen somewhere else in world
Saturday 27 December 2025 10:27, UK
The drought is over.
After 15 years, England have finally won another Test in Australia, coming out on the right side of a fast-moving, two-day clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Talk of a 5-0 whitewash can now be parked but you sense there will be plenty more chat about the MCG surface, which featured 10mm of grass, as 36 wickets fell in just 142 overs of a wild match.
- England win first Test in Australia for 15 years after two-dayer
- Relive closing stages in Melbourne as England avoid whitewash
- Scorecard: Australia vs England, fourth Ashes Test
- Choose the Sky Sports push notifications you want
- Ashes Daily Podcast with Nasser and Athers in Australia
None of those 142 overs were bowled by a spinner with seamers monopolising on a heavily-grassed pitch on which no batter passed 50 - Travis Head's 46 for the hosts the best of the lot.
The brisk finish will cost Cricket Australia millions of dollars as ticket refunds are issued and the organisation suffers lost sales in merchandise, food and drink.
CA CEO Todd Greenberg told SEN Radio before day two: "A simple phrase I'd use is - short Tests are bad for business. I can't be much more blunt than that.
"Historically we have taken a hands-off approach in all of our wicket preparation...but it's hard not to get more involved when you see the impact on the sport, particularly commercially."
Sir Alastair Cook said the deck on day one led to an "unfair contest" as 20 wickets fell, with another former England captain Michael Vaughan dubbing it a "shocker".
But what did Sky Sports' men at the ground Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain make of the heavily-grassed wicket as this Ashes series experienced a second two-dayer in four Tests after the blink-and-you'll miss opening contest in Perth?
'I don't think Shane Warne would have thought that pitch was acceptable'
Hussain said: "I don't think the great Shane Warne would have thought that was acceptable and I don't think it's acceptable not having spin at all and there being so much movement in the surface.
"It was farcical at times. That can be thrilling but there are traditionalists who like the ebbs and flows and the slow build. This was not slow, it was in fast-forward and we have enough of that whether through T10, T20, The Hundred."
Hussain then asked fellow pundit Atherton whether he thought the MCG surface was acceptable for Test cricket.
Athers said: "It wasn't dangerous and it was fair to both sides in the sense that it didn't change. It was a shoot-out on a difficult pitch. But in terms of spectacle it's unsatisfactory.
"There was not an over of spin bowled in the game and you have 90,000 people who have got tickets for day three so this is going to cost Cricket Australia an absolute bomb.
"You also had players saying the only way to play on the pitch is in an unorthodox manner, so for all kinds of reasons, it is an unsatisfactory feeling.
"I liken it to one of the rank turners we have seen in Asia in recent years where the pitch spins from the start. It is a fair contest in that both sides have an even chance but it doesn't necessarily allow for the whole range of skills to show.
"England supporters will clearly be thrilled they have seen a win, and so will England players, but people watching will be thinking, 'what kind of Test cricket have I seen?'
"You come to watch a broad variety of skills and the game develop over a period of time. You are going to get extreme conditions from time to time but we have had two now in this series and I don't think we want to see this too frequently."
Score summary - Australia vs England, fourth Ashes Test
Australia 152 all out in 45.2 overs in first innings (put in to bat): Josh Tongue (5-45), Gus Atkinson (2-28), Ben Stokes (1-25), Brydon Carse (1-42); Michael Neser (35), Usman Khawaja (29), Alex Carey (20)
England 110 all out in 29.5 overs in first innings: Harry Brook (41 off 34 balls), Gus Atkinson (28 off 35); Michael Neser (4-45), Scott Boland (3-30), Mitchell Starc (2-23), Cameron Green (1-0)
Australia 132 all out in 34.3 overs in second innings: Brydon Carse (4-34), Ben Stokes (3-24), Josh Tongue (2-44); Travis Head (46), Steve Smith (24no), Cameron Green (19)
England 178-6 in 32.2 overs in second innnings (target 175): Jacob Bethell (40 off 46 balls), Zak Crawley (37 off 48), Ben Duckett (34 off 26); Jhye Richardson (2-22), Scott Boland (2-29), Mitchell Starc (2-55)
Stokes: MCG pitch would get 'hell' elsewhere
England captain Ben Stokes said his feedback to match referee about the surface would "not be the best", adding: "Being brutally honest, that's not what you want for a Boxing Day Test match.
"You don't want a game finishing in less than two days. I'm pretty sure if that was somewhere else in the world there'd be hell on."
When asked by reporters if Stokes was referring to Asian pitches that can spin prodigiously, he said: "Those are your words, not mine."
Australia skipper Steve Smith, deputising for the rested Pat Cummins, said: "I think the pitch was too much. It was tricky.
"When you see 30-odd wickets across two days it is probably too much. Maybe we could drop the grass down from 10mm to 8mm.
"It would be good if it was a little bit longer and we were able to entertain the fans some more but it wasn't to be."
Ashes series in Australia 2025-26
Australia lead five-match series 3-1
- First Test (Perth): Australia won by eight wickets
- Second Test (Brisbane): Australia won by eight wickets
- Third Test (Adelaide): Australia won by 82 runs
- Fourth Test (Melbourne): England won by four wickets
- Fifth Test: Sunday January 4 - Thursday January 8 (Sydney)