The Ashes: England captain Ben Stokes says final Test vs Australia in Sydney is 'huge' despite series already being lost

England captain Ben Stokes vowed there will be let up from his side in a "huge" final Ashes Test in Sydney as they aim to leave Australia with a narrow 3-2 defeat.

The tourists lost the series in just 11 days of cricket after largely self-inflicted defeats in Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide but then won an astonishing two-day Boxing Day Test in Melbourne to earn a first victory in Australia in 15 years.

England are now hoping to end the trip on a high note and Stokes has urged players to put the team first and not worry about their long-term futures.

Speaking to reporters at the SCG on Saturday, the skipper said: "There shouldn't be any reason for anyone to get individual or insular about what they want to do this week.

When I came into that XI in Melbourne, the focus went from trying to win The Ashes to leaving Australia 3-2. That carries on this week. Two wins would give us a lot of momentum going into the English summer.

"As soon as someone starts thinking about their own performances it becomes quite easy to see through.

"One thing I've managed to get into this group is that everything you do, think or say is always about what's best for the team and not yourself.

"Whoever goes out there this week, everything they do and every decision they make will be about what the team needs.

"One thing you don't want to see, and I don't think I will, is anyone coasting through this game. This is a huge game, we're walking out there playing for England, and it's going to take all 11 of us to go out there and get a result.

"Australia get to lift the urn and they've won the Ashes but every time you walk out and play for your country, regardless of the opposition, regardless of where the series is at, it's just as important."

All eyes on SCG pitch after rapid MCG Test

There is plenty of focus on the Sydney pitch after the bowler-friendly, heavily-grassed surface for the warp-speed Melbourne Test was rated 'unsatisfactory' by the ICC.

Stokes says "no-one really has a clue" as to how the SCG strip will play and England are yet to name their XI, with spinner Shoaib Bashir and seamer Matthew Potts vying to replace injured paceman Gus Atkinson and make their first appearances of the series.

Image: Matthew Potts (right) is hoping to be picked in Sydney

Stokes added: "I don't think a groundsman has ever been under as much pressure as the guy here this week.

"We all play a good game by pretending we know what we're doing looking at the wicket.

"We try and act like we know what we're doing when we look down at the pitch, rubbing it and knocking it but no-one really has a clue."

Bondi heroes to be celebrated as police presence heightened

Cricket Australia (CA) has announced it will recognise the bravery of first responders and community members who reacted to the Bondi Beach terrorist attack in December.

An on-field guard of honour and a round of applause will take place for emergency service workers and those who reacted at the scene of the antisemitic shootings.

Image: A moment of silence was held ahead of the third Ashes Test in Adelaide to pay tribute to victims of the Bondi Beach attack

Police in New South Wales also said staffing would be bolstered during the Sydney Test match.

Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg said: "We are pleased we can use cricket's vast reach to publicly recognise these wonderful organisations and heroic individuals at the SCG, as we stood with the Jewish community in Adelaide.

"Our thoughts remain with those effected by this devastating tragedy and as a sport we will continue to provide what support we can."

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

Australia lead five-match series 3-1