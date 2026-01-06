The Ashes: England staring at defeat against Australia in Sydney Test after leaky bowling and 'predictable' tactics'

England headed into the final Ashes Test hoping to make the series score 3-2 - but a 4-1 Australia win looks the most likely scenario now after a day of toil for the tourists.

Centuries for constant nemesis Travis Head and Steve Smith at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) - Smith's unbeaten 129 saw him become the second-highest run-scorer in the history of Ashes cricket - has the hosts 134 runs ahead and with three first-innings wickets still in hand.

England battled hard but only made five breakthroughs on day three, with Matthew Potts wicketless from 25 overs for the innings and leaking 141 runs in the process.

This is the Durham seamer's first game of the series - and it has showed, with Australia ruthlessly exposing his rustiness. At one stage, Potts was belted for three successive fours by Head.

'Chastening day for ill-prepared Potts'

Speaking to the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast Michael Atherton said: "It was a chastening day for Potts and it is emblematic of England's tour and maybe the Bazball project.

Image: Potts has conceded 141 runs from a wicketless 25 overs in Sydney

Score summary - Australia vs England, fifth Ashes Test England 384-4 all out in 97.3 overs in first innings (elected to bat): Joe Root (160), Harry Brook (84), Jamie Smith (46); Michael Neser (4-60), Scott Boland (2-85), Mitchell Starc (2-93), Marnus Labuschagne (1-14) Australia 518-7 in 124 overs in first innings: Travis Head (163 off 166 balls), Steve Smith (129no), Marnus Labuschagne (48), Beau Webster (42no); Ben Stokes (2-87), Brydon Carse (3-108), Jacob Bethell (1-50), Josh Tongue (1-89)

"Potts was there at the start of Ben Stokes' captaincy in 2022 and bowled excellently against New Zealand, got big wickets, including Kane Williamson, and looked a very consistent line bowler against the right-handers, but he has looked a shadow of that here.

"I have some sympathy as he has been asked to do a job he is ill-prepared to do. He hasn't bowled for five weeks after 16 overs in that two-day England Lions tour game in Canberra. He is short of form and rhythm.

"His figures for Durham in the County Championship last season were 29 wickets at 42.20 and he is probably not getting in the team if Jamie Overton had made himself available and Chris Woakes not been injured last summer.

"He was better to the right-handers but you sensed he didn't know where to bowl the Head."

'England didn't implode - but game running Australia's way'

You cannot doubt Carse’s heart but his figures have flattered him in the way that he has bowled. England have leaked runs at an alarming rate and he has bowled inconsistently. You want the combination of his heart and wicket-taking ability with more consistency. I think he is a first-change bowler.

Atherton described England's approach as "predictable" with captain Stokes belatedly turning to part-time spinners Will Jacks and Jacob Bethell, but did praise the team for not folding after a horror opening session.

In the morning, Jacks dropped Head twice - including a dolly at deep midwicket - Zak Crawley shelled Smith on 12 at leg slip and England shredded two reviews looking to dismiss nightwatchman Michael Neser.

Atherton added: "England looked very foot-weary by the end of the day and I thought it was a bit predictable from them all the way through.

"I think Stokes turned to spin a bit late. He gave Jacks one over before lunch but I think he could have gone to him and Bethell to ask a different question and take heat out of the fast bowlers' legs.

I can't see him dwelling on it too much. We just said, 'hard luck mate, everybody drops them'. I don't think he'll take it to heart. I thought he bowled very well afterwards and I imagine he's going to bat very well in the second innings as well. He's a confident guy.

"I feared a complete implosion after a first session which was as horrible as you can imagine but, actually, England just about held it together, although they are not in a good position at all, with Australia in the box seat to make it 4-1.

"[England's fight] tells you they are not completely gone, there is a pulse beating somewhere, but there are too many players out of form and under pressure. Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith, for example.

"I sense this game is running Australia's way."

Image: Jacob Bethell was the bowler to dismiss Head, has he picked up his maiden Ashes wicket

Bethell: England still up for the fight

England's Bethell, who pinned Head lbw on the sweep to claim his first Ashes wicket, told reporters: "This is proper Test cricket now.

"In terms of the graft you have to put in, it was a tough day, but that's what it's about.

"Everyone's still very driven to leave Australia (at) 3-2. That's the main thing that's keeping everyone fighting hard.

"I think rhe guys that have played all five Tests will be tired, mentally and physically, but that's what comes with a five-match series.

"Any Ashes Test, you want to put your best foot forward. They'll be tired but the guys have done it before and know how to deal with it."

Image: Bethell told reporters at the SCG: 'Everyone's still very driven to leave Australia 3-2. That's the main thing that's keeping everyone fighting hard'

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

Australia lead five-match series 3-1