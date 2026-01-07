The Ashes: Jacob Bethell hits maiden Test hundred to give slim hope to England fightback in fifth Test in Sydney

Jacob Bethell scored a sublime maiden first-class century to give hope to an England fightback in the fifth Ashes Test in Sydney before a late wobble on the fourth evening left the tourists eight wickets down and with a lead of 119.

Bethell, at just 22 years old and in only his sixth Test, demonstrated precisely why he was identified by the England selectors just over a year ago despite lacking a professional hundred at the time, finishing the day unbeaten on 142 and cementing the troublesome No 3 spot.

After Australia were bowled out for 567 in their first innings - earning an 183-run lead - Bethell helped England overturn that deficit with sizeable partnerships of 81 and 102 with Ben Duckett (42) and Harry Brook (42), respectively.

Score summary - Australia vs England, fifth Ashes Test, Sydney Cricket Ground England 384 all out in 97.3 overs in first innings (elected to bat): Joe Root (160), Harry Brook (84), Jamie Smith (46); Michael Neser (4-60), Scott Boland (2-85), Mitchell Starc (2-93), Marnus Labuschagne (1-14) Australia 567 all out in 133.5 overs in first innings: Travis Head (163 off 166 balls), Steve Smith (138), Beau Webster (71no); Josh Tongue (3-97), Brydon Carse (3-108), Ben Stokes (2-95) England 302-8 in 75 overs in second innings: Jacob Bethell (142no), Ben Duckett (42), Harry Brook (42); Beau Webster (3-51), Scott Boland (2-34)

Bethell brought up his first Test ton, off 162 deliveries, in some style, skipping down the pitch to a Beau Webster off-spin delivery and smashing four in fearless fashion out to deep midwicket.

But Webster (3-51) delivered possibly the decisive blow in the Test in his very next over as, with the lead standing at 36, he dismissed Brook and Will Jacks in the space of three deliveries to suddenly see England five down.

Image: Beau Webster celebrates his double-strike in an over which saw the back of Harry Brook and Will Jacks

Jacks' dismissal was reckless, holing out in the deep after a wild hack across the line, while Jamie Smith (26) suffered a calamitous run out later in the evening session.

A hobbled Ben Stokes (1) could only manage one run and five deliveries when he came out to bat, the England skipper having suffered a groin injury mid-over during the morning session.

Image: England captain Ben Stokes limped from the field with a groin injury on day four of the final Ashes Test

Brydon Carse (16) also fell late in the day as England's lead ticked past 100, but Bethell remains and will head into the fifth morning in pursuit of some vital runs with the tail to try and set Australia a competitive target in this final Test of the series.

Australia resumed the fourth morning on 518-7 in their first innings, adding 49 to their overnight tally before being bowled out, with Steve Smith the first to depart for a superb 138 as he nicked off to a beauty from Josh Tongue (3-87).

Tongue also cleaned up Mitchell Starc (5) impressively, before Jacks claimed Scott Boland for a duck to end the innings in the next over, Webster left stranded unbeaten on 71.

England's second innings couldn't have got off to a worse start when Zak Crawley (1) departed fifth ball, out lbw when offering no shot to a devastating Starc inswinger as Australia's left-arm quick claimed his 29th wicket for the series.

The visitors will have feared the worse, but Duckett and Bethell calmed any frayed nerves by adding 76 serenely through to lunch.

Their partnership ticked up to 81 after the interval before Duckett departed, bowled off the inside edge by Michael Neser, when looking to cut one away that was too straight in line.

Joe Root, fresh from his magnificent 160 in the first innings, found the going a lot tougher second time around, getting bogged down against the relentlessly accurate Boland, in particular, as he uncharacteristically could only manage a scratchy six from 37 balls before falling lbw to the seamer.

Brook proved another willing foil for Bethell, as he cruised through to his richly-deserved century, the pair putting on over 100 together to earn England a lead and briefly give hope to setting Australia a stiff second-innings score to chase.

But Webster's double-strike of Brook and Jacks in the same over completely changed the context of the day's play and England's prospects of back-to-back victories to end the series.

Five wickets fell for 78 runs in the space of 20 overs at the back end of the day to see England on the ropes once more, and though Bethell remains he will be kicking himself for the part he played in Smith's downfall.

Guilty of ball-watching when pulling a Marcus Labuschagne short ball behind square, he was too late in sending Smith back at the non-striker's end, with his partner already halfway down the pitch and left stranded, run out.

There would be no series-ending heroics with the bat from Stokes, severely limited to injury, while Carse cracked a couple of boundaries to help England past 100 before perishing late on.

Nasser: Bethell's composure 'exceptional'

Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain:

"It was the innings of a proper number three. It was calm, it was composed, technically sound.

"The composure for a 22-year-old was just exceptional. And it was a lovely moment, his first Test hundred and obviously his first Ashes hundred, with his mom and dad here at the SCG - one of the great cricket grounds in the world.

"His mum had a big, beaming smile on her face, and his dad was just trying to hold back the tears. It was just so special."

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

Australia lead five-match series 3-1