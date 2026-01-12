Alyssa Healy: Australia cricketing great to retire after India series

Australia captain Alyssa Healy will retire following India's upcoming tour after a trophy-laden 15-year career that has seen her win eight World Cups.

The 35-year-old has scored more than 7000 runs across all three international formats with 275 dismissals since her national debut in 2010.

The wicketkeeper has won the T20 World Cup six times and the ODI World Cup twice and has been the captain since the end of 2023.

Healy's records include the highest individual score in an ODI World Cup final (170 against England in 2022), the most runs in a T20 international (148 not out against Sri Lanka in 2019) and the most dismissals in T20 internationals by a woman or man (126).

"It's with mixed emotions that the upcoming India series will be my last for Australia," she said on Tuesday. "I'm still passionate about playing for Australia but I've somewhat lost that competitive edge that's kept me driven since the start, so the time feels right to call it a day.

"Knowing I won't be going to the T20 World Cup this year and the limited preparation time the team has, I won't be part of the T20s against India, but I'm excited to have the opportunity to finish my career and captain the ODI and test side at home against India - one of the biggest series on the calendar for us."

The series with India features three T20 internationals, from February 15 to 21, three one-day internationals, from February 24 to March 1, and a four-day Test match in Perth from March 6.

If Healy features in five matches over the series she will take her international cap tally to 300.

"Alyssa is one of the all-time greats of the game and has made an immeasurable contribution both on and off the field," Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg said. "We look forward to celebrating her achievements throughout the series against India."