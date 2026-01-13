Stuart Broad: Current England squad under Ben Stokes, Brendon McCullum 'do not have drinking culture'
Speaking on For the Love of Cricket Podcast, retired England bowler Stuart Broad says he does not believe the current squad has a 'drinking culture' despite incidents involving Ben Duckett, Harry Brook and the wider squad in Noosa during the autumn and winter in Australia and New Zealand
Tuesday 13 January 2026 15:52, UK
Former England bowler Stuart Broad says he believes England "do not have a drinking culture," despite a number of high-profile incidents during the side's 4-1 Ashes defeat to Australia this winter.
England lost the series in just 11 days of cricket after an error-strewn first three Tests in Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide, with their lean preparation and aggressive style of cricket, plus a mid-series beach break in Noosa where they were pictured drinking, criticised.
During the series, a video posted on social media appeared to show opener Ben Duckett drunk and slurring his words and asked by a small group of people whether he knows how to get back to his hotel.
Harry Brook also apologised for "embarrassing myself and the team" after an altercation with a nightclub bouncer in New Zealand during the autumn.
England managing director Rob Key promised to investigate the drinking habits of the team, following reports their mid-Ashes beach break resembled a "stag do".
"They've just had a couple of guys who have made mistakes and that's got into the media," Broad told his For the Love of Cricket Podcast.
"I think it's up to your team-mates to get you out of those situations, and that's when your culture's really strong.
"Ben Duckett isn't left alone, no idea where his hotel is. Harry Brook doesn't get himself in a situation with a bouncer, because they're not allowed anywhere near that situation. So I think that's the thing that will disappoint [head coach] Brendon McCullum.
"I really didn't like having a 12 o'clock curfew, because I just didn't feel like you should need it.
"As long as you have people around you to get yourself home at a suitable hour, having the team-mates around you to go, your time's up.
"I look at this England team, they're not drinking. I've seen loads of things about a drinking culture and we got that in 2021-22 when we left Australia.
"Crawley, Pope, and in recent times Stokes and Root - they're not really drinkers, are they? They're not party animals and going out tearing it to shreds.
"There isn't a drinking culture. I'll hang my hat on that, if I'm honest, knowing the boys as well as I do. But it is just making sure the boys don't get in trouble when situations arise."
McCullum's side began their white-ball tour of New Zealand in October, with multi-format players then heading straight to the Ashes, which ran from November 23 to January 7.
England will tour Sri Lanka from January 22, playing both one-day and T20 internationals, before the T20 World Cup begins on February 8.
"As an international player, you need some sort of release," said Broad.
"If you don't have that mental switch off - I know you [fellow podcast host Jos Buttler] say footballers don't - but cricketers are away six months of the year in hotels, it drives you mad if you don't do anything.
"We've seen Australia winning the Ashes, Travis Head's had the time of his life, living the dream, doing interviews on the wines and all sorts.
"Twelve o'clock, you're not really getting to that time that often, but if you win, you deserve to probably go and relax and enjoy yourself."
