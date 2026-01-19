The Hundred: London Spirit sign Jamie Overton, Charlie Dean and Adam Zampa and reveal 'new brand identity'

The Hundred's London Spirit have announced the signing of eight internationals for the 2026 campaign, while also revealing their 'new brand identity'.

Three of the signings - Charlie Dean, Grace Harris and Jamie Overton - represented the franchise in 2025, while Australia's leading wicket-taker in T20 International cricket Adam Zampa also joins.

Zampa has taken 30 wickets at an average of 13.13 in The Hundred - no player has taken more wickets at a lower average.

Dean has played for the franchise every year since The Hundred's inception in 2021, was part of the title-winning team in 2024 and captained Spirit in 2025, leading her side to the Eliminator.

England all-rounder Overton was named Player of the Tournament in The Hundred in 2023. He represented London Spirit in 2025, ending the campaign as the team's leading wicket-taker.

Dewald Brevis, a 22-year-old middle-order batter who has played in five franchise leagues and holds the highest individual T20 score in South Africa when he smashed 161 from 57 balls in the CSA T20 Challenge in 2022, has also signed on. He will be making his debut in The Hundred.

Mahika Gaur, a young seamer who made her international debut for the United Arab Emirates at 13 before representing England aged 17 joins from Manchester Originals.

Harris, one of London Spirit's star players in 2025, will be back at Lord's this year. She played a match-winning innings of 89 not out to defeat Oval Invincibles in the campaign opener and ended as the competition's fourth-highest run-scorer on 214 runs.

Marizanne Kapp joins London Spirit from Oval Invincibles, for whom she was named Player of the Match in the 2022 final of The Hundred. She has taken 46 wickets in The Hundred, the fourth highest tally in the competition's history.

Liam Livingstone, England's big-hitting allrounder, has ample franchise experience. In 2021, he broke the record for the fastest hundred by an Englishman, in 42 balls, and was named men's Player of the Tournament in the 2021 edition of The Hundred.

Men's head coach Andy Flower said: "I'm excited to start working with Dewald and Adam and renewing my working relationships with Liam and Jamie. Each player brings phenomenal experience in franchise cricket both in The Hundred and across the world. Their skill sets provide a strong foundation for the squad and I look forward to completing the squad with more excellent players."

Women's head coach Jon Lewis said: "It is brilliant to be able to call upon players of such calibre in the women's game. I am delighted that London Spirit fans will see the return of two favourites in Charlie and Grace and I know Mahika and Marizanne will provide real skill and experience to our bowling attack."

New look revealed for 2026

London Spirit have also revealed Barclays and Nike have joined as the franchise's first commercial partners as part of a new brand identity.

Spirit say their brand update comes after extensive market research covering the team name, colours and values. While their name remains the same for 2026 - something confirmed in August - the new brand includes an updated LS logo which reflects the Lord's slope.

In choosing the colours, the franchise reveal there was a clear preference among respondents to the market research, including MCC Members, to include a subtle nod to MCC's distinctive red-and-yellow colours. This will be incorporated by use of a thread that will run through various blue London Spirit merchandise.