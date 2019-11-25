Joe Root's batting hindered by England Test 'reboot', says Michael Atherton

2:12 Alec Stewart says Joe Root should remain as England captain - but that he needs to focus on rediscovering his batting form. Alec Stewart says Joe Root should remain as England captain - but that he needs to focus on rediscovering his batting form.

Michael Atherton has urged Joe Root to focus on his natural game as a Test batsman rather than trying to set an example for the England team ‘reboot’.

Root has endured a lean run with the bat so far in New Zealand, scoring 56 runs in four innings overall and registering just two and 11 during his side's innings defeat in the first Test.

England have publicly targeted a more conservative approach towards their batting in Test matches since the recent appointment of Chris Silverwood to replace Trevor Bayliss as coach.

Sky Sports pundit Atherton fears that, as captain, Root wants to showcase the team's new style above his batting instincts - and is being caught in two minds at the crease.

"The slightly concerning thing for me is that the language has all been about a reboot of how England are looking to approach Test cricket, i.e., slightly more cautiously than under the Bayliss regime," said Atherton.

"The talk was all about 'let's get on the front foot and take it to the bowlers, let's be positive'. Under Chris Silverwood so far, the chat has been all about 'we're going to dial that down' and play a more conservative game.

Root and new England coach Chris Silverwood (right) have been keen to promote a new approach towards batting in Test cricket

"I think that is dangerous for Root if he feels, as captain, a pressure to lead by example in the way that he plays. I don't think that necessarily suits his game.

"If you watch Root at his best, he is free-flowing. You look up at the scoreboard and before you know it he's 15 or 20, knocking the ball around and looking to rotate the strike.

"So what we really want to see is Joe Root the batsman rather than Joe Root the captain. When he walks out to the middle he's got to put all thoughts of captaincy to one side and that's not easy to do sometimes."

The conflict of different batting styles was in evidence on the final day against New Zealand, with Root initially digging in and aiming for survival as England added only 43 runs in a turgid morning session.

But the England skipper departed for 11, steering a tame delivery from Colin de Grandhomme to point as the tourists were eventually dismissed for 197 in their second innings.

"With the dismissal today, he got a short ball from De Grandhomme that he'd normally just clatter to the fence and it was almost as if he was in two minds," added Atherton.

Colin de Grandhomme (left) celebrates with Tim Southee after taking Root's wicket in the morning session on day 5

"It was 'I don't really want to play an aggressive shot, partly because we're looking to defend and save the game, but also because I want to send a message to the dressing room that this is how we're going to play now.

"He has got to play to the style and the strengths that we've seen over the years. He's a better player when he's busy and looking to score."

