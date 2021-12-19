The Ashes: Joe Root praised for bravery as England 'highly likely' to go 2-0 down in Ashes series

Joe Root was struck shortly before being dismissed late on day four

England's hopes of salvaging a result from the second Ashes Test are all-but over after Joe Root's late dismissal, according to former captain Michael Atherton.

Root was dismissed with the final ball of the day to leave the tourists on 82-4 at stumps in Adelaide, having been set 468 to win by Steven Smith's side, leaving Australia requiring just six wickets on the final day to go 2-0 up in the five-Test series.

"I'm afraid miracles only come once in a blue moon and wouldn't hold out any great hope of a miracle tomorrow, but one never knows," Atherton told Sky Sports News.

"Ben Stokes is in there and is a fantastic Test match cricketer, and he's done it before, but it's a huge and steep mountain for him and England to climb, I'm afraid, after losing four wickets tonight and Joe Root right at the end of play.

"They [Australia] called a declaration about 20 minutes before tea to allow their bowlers two bites with the new ball, either side of the break, then they got the period under lights which is usually helpful for bowling.

"They'll have a second new ball tomorrow evening, under the lights, should they require it, so England are up against it, I'm afraid, and it's highly likely they will go 2-0 down."

Captain Root had a horrendous day on duty in Adelaide, starting with a trip to a local hospital after taking a blow in his groin area during the warm-up and then being hit in the same spot when facing Mitchell Starc under the floodlights.

Root was dismissed for 24 in England's second innings

"It was a cruel blow," Atherton added. "I'm not quite sure it was the abdominal [area], but I don't know how you describe it! When he got hit there again, three overs before close, he was in absolute agony.

"As is the way with cricketers, any concern was laced with a touch of humour, given where it hit him, and he felt a bit of pain. Unfortunately, the pain was to intensify when Mitchell Starc bowled a good one to take the edge.

"Four down overnight is not a good place to be and is the same as four years ago in this corresponding fixture. England were four down then having been outplayed throughout the game, as they have been here. Australia's attack is relentless and it's going to be a steep ask tomorrow."

'Root wanted to show fight'

Root was hailed for his bravery and determination in leading England's attempts to salvage a draw, but bowling coach Jon Lewis admitted his last-gasp dismissal was a huge setback.

Lewis was full of admiration for the way Root committed to face down the pace and hostility of Starc, despite his clear physical discomfort during the fourth day.

"There was no doubt in Joe's mind that he was batting, he's the captain of England," Lewis said. "He wanted to go out there to bat, to show people what a great player he is and what a great leader.

"It's painful, he was hit there this morning, had to go off to hospital for a scan and wasn't in great shape. But Joe's a strong leader, he showed a hell of a lot of character to get out there and fight because I know he was pretty sore.

"When he was hit again he could easily have walked off and had a nightwatchman come in. But to stay out there? That's the character of the man and what it means to him to be England captain. He wants to show how hard he wants to fight, and how hard he's prepared to fight to get back into the game.

"Any time one of your best players gets out, the team takes a bit of a knock. It's a big, big ask but we will put the effort in and fight. What you have to understand and believe is that the rest of the guys will fight as hard as Joe would do to survive the game and get out with a draw."