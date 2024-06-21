T20 World Cup: Nasser Hussain says England still in decent spot after South Africa loss, must not take USA lightly

Nasser Hussain reflects on England’s seven-run defeat to South Africa in St Lucia at the T20 World Cup, a result that leaves Jos Buttler's side needing victory over USA in Barbados on Sunday as they look to reach the semi-finals…

England fought hard and fielded brilliantly but I think South Africa won the game in the powerplay [scoring 63-0 compared to England's 41-1].

That was the best time to bat on a slow, slightly drier pitch and Quinton de Kock was brilliant in that period.

I'd say it was lost in the powerplay. Quinton [De Kock] came out and played with really good intent and we couldn't really match that. Quinny really put us under a lot of pressure, he played some great shots and we were unable to do that. It's the best time to score but we couldn't quite maximise that when it was our turn and he certainly did.

Image: England sit second in T20 World Cup Super 8s Group 2

Score summary - England vs South Africa South Africa 163-6 in 20 overs: Quinton de Kock (65 off 38 balls), David Miller (43 off 28); Jofra Archer (3-40), Adil Rashid (1-20), Moeen Ali (1-25) England 156-6 in 20 overs: Harry Brook (53 off 37), Liam Livingstone (33 off 17); Keshav Maharaj (2-25), Kagiso Rabada (2-32)

South Africa took 21 off a Jofra Archer over which meant they were ahead before it started to become more difficult to bat.

England lost but it is not all doom and gloom as they already have Super 8s points on the board after beating West Indies.

It leaves England a little bit vulnerable, there is pressure on with the USA match being must-win, but they are playing good cricket and if they take that to Barbados they should be okay.

However, USA will want to cause another upset after beating Pakistan earlier in the competition and they are a very good side so you play them with the same force you play Australia, South Africa or whoever.

You give them the respect they deserve, try to win the game and then perhaps think about your net run-rate as qualification could come down to that.

England get combinations right as South Africa show their steel

Bowling-wise I think England have now gone for the right combination bringing Reece Topley into the side after he didn't start the tournament, but the two trump cards are Archer and Adil Rashid.

Image: England's Jofra Archer is a 'trump card' according to Nasser Hussain

Rashid is having such a good tournament and, while he doesn't always get four or five wickets, he gets key wickets and very rarely goes around the park.

He is a huge asset as he can bowl in any phase of the game.

I know Archer went for one big over against South Africa but he is someone who regularly nails his yorkers and he was superb in that 16th over against West Indies, conceding only four runs.

As for South Africa, they kept their nerve.

They have won some close games in this tournament and they are unbeaten, winning six from six, and playing good cricket.

Against West Indies, England had one or two bowlers they could attack but in this South Africa bowling line-up they all have a role to play and are highly disciplined.

Ottneil Baartman got it wrong in one over, bowling full tosses, but Keshav Maharaj bowled beautifully with his left-arm spin, bowling slowly at times.

South Africa's fielding was also superb, with Aiden Markram's catch to dismiss Harry Brook in the last over with 14 needed probably the game-changing moment.

Image: Harry Brook top-scored with 53 from 37 balls in England's defeat to South Africa

Brook is a real talent - not just one for the future but for the here and now. He is elegant off-side and leg-side.

He came in at a difficult time at 61-4 and whereas other batters had struggled, he didn't struggle at all.

What's next?

England head to Barbados to play USA on Sunday (3.30pm UK and Ireland), while South Africa travel to Antigua to face West Indies on Monday (1.30am).

