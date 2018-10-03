WATCH: South Africa's Imran Tahir takes hat-trick against Zimbabwe

0:54 Imran Tahir destroyed Zimbabwe's middle order as he became the fourth South African to take an ODI hat-trick. Imran Tahir destroyed Zimbabwe's middle order as he became the fourth South African to take an ODI hat-trick.

Imran Tahir's wild celebrations were out in force in Bloemfontein on Wednesday as the South African's hat-trick propelled the Proteas to a series-sealing ODI win over Zimbabwe.

Watch the video above as Tahir had Sean Williams stumped by Heinrich Klaasen, trapped Peter Moor lbw and bowled Brandon Mavuta from successive deliveries in the second ODI.

The 39-year-old leg-spinner is the fourth South African bowler to bag an ODI hat-trick after Charl Langeveldt against Windies in November 2005, JP Duminy against Sri Lanka during the 2015 World Cup and Kagiso Rabada verus Bangladesh in July 2015.

Tahir finished with match figures of 6-24 - his third five-wicket haul in ODIs - as Zimbabwe were shot out for 78 chasing 199 to draw level in the series.

