Cricket News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Blog
  • Competitions
  • Fixtures/Results
  • Tables
  • Video
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • On Sky
  • Scores
  • Sky Bet

WATCH: South Africa's Imran Tahir takes hat-trick against Zimbabwe

Williams, Moor and Mavuta fall as Tahir becomes fourth South African to take a one-day international hat-trick

Last Updated: 03/10/18 7:41pm
0:54
Imran Tahir destroyed Zimbabwe's middle order as he became the fourth South African to take an ODI hat-trick.
Imran Tahir destroyed Zimbabwe's middle order as he became the fourth South African to take an ODI hat-trick.

Imran Tahir's wild celebrations were out in force in Bloemfontein on Wednesday as the South African's hat-trick propelled the Proteas to a series-sealing ODI win over Zimbabwe.

Watch the video above as Tahir had Sean Williams stumped by Heinrich Klaasen, trapped Peter Moor lbw and bowled Brandon Mavuta from successive deliveries in the second ODI.

S Africa vs Zimbabwe

October 6, 2018, 11:55am

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

The 39-year-old leg-spinner is the fourth South African bowler to bag an ODI hat-trick after Charl Langeveldt against Windies in November 2005, JP Duminy against Sri Lanka during the 2015 World Cup and Kagiso Rabada verus Bangladesh in July 2015.

Tahir finished with match figures of 6-24 - his third five-wicket haul in ODIs - as Zimbabwe were shot out for 78 chasing 199 to draw level in the series.

Watch the third and final ODI, in Paarl, live from 11.55am on Saturday on Sky Sports Cricket (channel 404).

Also See:

Trending

©2018 Sky UK