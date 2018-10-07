Mohammad Hafeez hits century on return to Pakistan Test side as Australia toil

Mohammad Hafeez scored his first Test century since November 2015

Openers Mohammad Hafeez and Imam-ul-Haq batted Pakistan into a strong position after day one of the opening Test against Australia in Dubai.

Pakistan closed on 255-3 after making the Australians toil in their first Test outing since their controversy-hit tour to South Africa six months ago.

Australia lost that series 3-1 but made the headlines due to the ball-tampering scandal which saw Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft handed lengthy bans.

Returning to the Test arena at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, Australia captain Tim Paine lost the toss and saw Pakistan run up 205 for the first wicket - the country's fifth-best in Test history - as the returning Hafeez recorded his 10th Test century.

Sri Lanka vs England Live on

The partnership was finally broken just after tea when spinner Nathan Lyon had Imam caught behind for a Test-best 76, and Hafeez fell seven overs later for 126 when he was trapped lbw by Peter Siddle.

The 37-year-old all-rounder, whose previous Test appearance was over two years ago, had struck 15 fours in his 208-ball innings to ensure a tough start to the two-match series for the Australians in the Dubai heat.

The tourists made another breakthrough before stumps, however, with Jon Holland drawing a mis-hit drive from Azhar Ali (18) as Pakistan lost a third wicket in the final session to temper their progress slightly.