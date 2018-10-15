Liam Dawson out of England's tour of Sri Lanka with side strain

Liam Dawson will head back to England, with Joe Denly replacing him

Liam Dawson has been forced to withdraw from the England squad for the remainder of their tour of Sri Lanka after suffering a side strain.

The 28-year-old all-rounder sustained the injury during the second one day international in Dambulla on Saturday, during which he took one wicket to help England to a win by 31 runs on DLS.

Joe Denly, Kent's top-order batsman who also bowls leg-spin, has been added to the squad as Dawson's replacement.

Dawson will miss the remaining three matches in the ODI series, the next of which is in Pallekele on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports.

Dawson's appearance in Dambulla was just his third ODI for his country, and his withdrawal for the squad will be a blow as he looks to establish himself in the side ahead of next year's World Cup.