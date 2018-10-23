WATCH: Highlights from England's fifth ODI against Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka racked up their highest ODI score against England after scoring 366-6 in the fifth and final game in Colombo.

Niroshan Dickwella (95), Dinesh Chandimal (80), Kusal Mendis (56) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (54) each posted half-centuries for the hosts, who are looking for a consolation win having fallen 3-0 down in the series.

Jos Buttler is captaining England with Eoin Morgan resting himself, while Tom and Sam Curran became the first brothers to play in the same England game since Adam and Ben Hollioake in 1999, also against Sri Lanka.

