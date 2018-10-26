South Africa captain Faf du Plessis says they won't use ball-tampering scandal to sledge Australia

Australians Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were all banned following ball tampering during the third Test in Cape Town in March.

South African broadcasters were tipped off that Australian players appeared to be tampering with the ball during that match, and eventually got vision of Bancroft using sandpaper to change the condition of the ball.

"I don't think us as a team would go there," Du Plessis said of mentioning ball tampering during the ODI series, which starts on November 4.

"It's got nothing to do with the cricket, it's in the past.

"In terms of what happened in Newlands, that's in the past for us. For us, it's business as usual."

David Warner was banned for 12 months by Cricket Australia for his role in the ball-tampering scandal

Du Plessis has twice been found guilty of ball tampering. One of those occasions came during South Africa's previous Test tour to Australia, when he was accused of using sugary saliva from a hard candy to change the condition of the ball but he avoided a ban over the incident.

His side now take on Australia in the first one-day international in Perth, followed by matches in Adelaide on November 9 and in Hobart on November 11.