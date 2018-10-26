Kamindu Mendis ambidextrous challenge: Nasser Hussain, Rob Key and Ian Ward in the nets

4:28 Ian Ward, Nasser Hussain and Rob Key take on our ambidextrous challenge, with England poised to come up against the unique Kamindu Mendis in Saturday's T20 Ian Ward, Nasser Hussain and Rob Key take on our ambidextrous challenge, with England poised to come up against the unique Kamindu Mendis in Saturday's T20

Nasser Hussain, Rob Key and Ian Ward prove anything but switch hits as they tackle our ambidextrous cricket challenge.

Ahead of England's one-off Twenty20 international against Sri Lanka in Colombo - in which ambidextrous spinner Kamindu Mendis could play for the hosts - we sent the three former batsmen to the nets to prove if they can redefine the all-rounder role.

Watch the video above to see Nasser trying to channel his inner Brian Lara, Keysy stuttering into action (eventually) as a left-arm seamer and Wardy hitting the roof - literally!

Sri Lanka vs England Live on

"It's the first time I'll say this - I never knew you were a sportsman," reflects a rather tickled Rob after watching a wayward spell from Ward, who fared rather better when batting right-handed.

The verdict? Mendis is nothing more than a modern-day marvel.

Watch Sri Lanka and England contest a one-off Twenty20 international live on Sky Sports Cricket from 2pm on Saturday. Then join us for the first Test, live on the same channel, from 4am on Tuesday 6th November.

Comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.