Sri Lanka bowling coach Nuwan Zoysa charged with breaching ICC conduct code

Sri Lanka bowling coach Nuwan Zoysa has been charged with three counts of breaching the ICC’s anti-corruption code and suspended with immediate effect.

Zoysa - who played in 95 ODIs and 20 Tests for Sri Lanka between 1997 and 2007 - has 14 days to respond to the charges.

The 40-year-old is charged with breaking the following ICC regulations:

Article 2.1.1: Being party to an effort to fix or contrive or to otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect of an International match.

Article 2.1.4: Directly soliciting, inducing, enticing or encouraging a player to breach Code Article 2.1.1.

Article 2.4.4: Failing to disclose to the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code.

Sanath Jayasuriya was charged with two counts of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code

Earlier this month, former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya was charged with two counts of breaching the anti-corruption Code.

Jayasuriya was charged with trying to conceal, destroy or tamper with evidence that could be crucial to the anti-corruption investigation.

He was also accused of refusing to cooperate with any investigation conducted by the ICC's anti-corruption unit.

Jayasuriya responded by saying he always conducted himself "with integrity and transparency with matters concerning the sport".

He played 110 Tests, 445 one-day internationals and 31 Twenty20s for Sri Lanka between 1989 and 2011.