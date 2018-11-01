Cricket Australia chairman David Peever steps down

David Peever has stepped down as Cricket Australia chairman

Cricket Australia (CA) chairman David Peever has resigned in the wake of a review into the board's governance and culture.

The review by Simon Longstaff of The Ethics Center, released Monday, said administrators should bear as much blame as captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and batsman Cameron Bancroft for the "win-at-all-costs" culture which led to the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

It found an "arrogant" and "controlling" culture within the governing body contributed to players cheating in the pursuit of victory.

The attempt by Bancroft to use sandpaper to alter the condition of the ball during the Test match, with the knowledge of Smith and Warner, caused "grief" among the Australian public, Longstaff said.

Cameron Bancroft and Steve Smith face the media after being accused of ball-tampering in March 2018

CA had addressed some of its perceived shortcomings ahead of the review. Chief executive James Sutherland has left after 17 years and Pat Howard, the high-performance manager, has said he will not seek to extend his contract beyond mid-2019.

Darren Lehmann quit his role as Australia head coach in March.

Darren Lehmann has revealed he remains emotionally damaged by the ball-tampering scandal

Peever was only voted in for a new three-year term last week, days before the independent review was published.

However, Calls have been mounting for Peever to resign after it emerged the CA-commissioned report was withheld from the country's states that re-elected him.

He was also widely criticised after an interview with broadcaster ABC in which he referred to the ball-tampering affair, which caused an outcry among the Australian public, as a "hiccup".

James Sutherland left his role as Cricket Australia chief executive

Peever will be replaced by deputy chair Earl Eddings for the interim period until a permanent appointment can be made.

Eddings said: "We thank David for his service. He has played a pivotal role in the elevation of women's cricket, and the significant growth in attendance and participation.

"He should also be acknowledged for his efforts in improving funding to the ICC full member nations outside Australia, England and India; overhauling governance of the ICC and reforming the Future Tours program, among a long list of achievements.

"We look forward to continuing the important process of recovering and rebuilding for Cricket Australia and Australian Cricket.

"The board is keenly aware we have a way to go to earn back the trust of the cricket community. We and the executive team are determined to make cricket stronger."