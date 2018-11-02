Ian Lovett named new England and Wales Cricket Board president

The England and Wales Cricket Board has announced the appointment of Ian Lovett as its new president, replacing Giles Clarke.

Clarke stood down from the role in May after three years in office, and has now been replaced by Lovett, a former deputy chairman and former Middlesex chairman who can serve for a maximum of three years.

He was elected after his name was put forward to a nominations committee by the 41 stakeholders of the ECB, and the committee then made the recommendation to the board.

Chairman Colin Graves said: "Ian is a fantastic choice and we welcome him into the role of president.

"He has a long-held love of the game and a deep knowledge of the value it brings to people, through being a player and volunteer at his local club and high-profile roles he has held at both Middlesex and ECB.

Sri Lanka vs England Live on

"Ian has also been a driving force in the governance changes that lead to greater diversity and better decision-making in the governing body."

Speaking about his appointment, Lovett said: "I am hugely excited to be taking on this new role. I am passionate about our aims to grow the game and to do that we need to work collaboratively with everyone involved in the sport at all levels, particularly the army of volunteers upon whom we are so reliant. I will do all that I can to help with that."

Lovett served on the ECB board from 2009-2018 and was deputy chairman of the ECB for three years before stepping down in May this year.

Watch the first Test between England and Sri Lanka live on Sky Sports Cricket on Tuesday, November 6 from 4am.