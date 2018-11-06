Ben Foakes digs in for England on Test debut against Sri Lanka

0:39 Sri Lanka spinner Rangana Herath was given a guard of honour by his team-mates as he walked onto the pitch in his final Test, in Galle. Sri Lanka spinner Rangana Herath was given a guard of honour by his team-mates as he walked onto the pitch in his final Test, in Galle.

Ben Foakes dug in on debut with his unbeaten 49 steering England to 199-6 by tea on day one of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Wicketkeeper Foakes, a late addition into the England squad following Jonny Bairstow's ankle injury, came to the crease with the tourists labouring on 103-5, with Rory Burns (9), Moeen Ali (0), Joe Root (35), Keaton Jennings (46) and Ben Stokes (7) back in the shed.

The 25-year-old put on 61 with Jos Buttler (38) and then an unbroken 35 with Surrey team-mate Sam Curran (14no).

The third Surrey player in the line-up, Foakes' fellow debutant Burns, stroked two fours before he was caught down the leg side off Suranga Lakmal 12th ball - Lakmal bowling Ali for a golden duck next delivery.

The wicket of Root was the most memorable of the day, though, with it taking the retiring Rangana Herath to 100 Test scalps at Galle - the 40-year-old spinner becoming the third bowler to take a century of strikes at a single Test venue after countryman Muttiah Muralitharan (Galle, Kandy, Colombo) and England paceman James Anderson (Lord's).

England had earlier made the decision to omit Stuart Broad from their side, with Anderson, Curran and Stokes forming the seam attack and Moeen, Adil Rashid and Jack Leach offering spin.

