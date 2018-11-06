Sri Lanka vs England: All you need to know from day two at Galle

Ben Foakes stars with the bat and behind the stumps and England's spinners impress - the lowdown from Galle.

Ben Foakes completed a debut century before England dismissed Sri Lanka for 203 and extended their lead to 177 on day two of the first Test in Galle.

Foakes (107) became the second England wicketkeeper to hit a ton in his first Test, after Matt Prior against Windies at Lord's in 2007, as the tourists scored 342 having begun the day on 321-8.

Foakes' dream debut continued with a catch two balls into the Sri Lankan reply after James Anderson had located Dimuth Karunaratne's edge, with the hosts then slumping to 42-4 before Angelo Mathews (52) and captain Dinesh Chandimal (33) rebuilt with a stand of 75.

Foakes took two catches and a stumping on day two in Galle

However, Sri Lanka folded again once Chandimal and Mathews were ousted either side of tea with Moeen Ali bagging 4-66 before Keaton Jennings (26no) and Rory Burns (11no) marshalled England to 38-0 by stumps.

Moment of the Day

Foakes' century in his first Test innings - having played so responsibly on day one to rescue England and reach 87, the Surrey man deserved a century and cemented it from the 200th delivery he faced with a cracking straight boundary off Suranga Lakmal.

Foakes, though, would have taken great pride in his wicketkeeping, too - catching Karunaratne second ball and later adding a close-up grab off Moeen and a stumping off Adil Rashid.

0:23 The England fans rose to applaud Foakes' maiden Test century The England fans rose to applaud Foakes' maiden Test century

Stat of the Day

Foakes is the fifth wicketkeeper to score a Test century on debut, with the Surrey star and Prior joined by New Zealand's Tom Blundell against Windies in 2017 and Sri Lanka pair Brendon Kuruppu and Romesh Kaluwitharana against New Zealand in 1987 and Australia in 1982 respectively.

Talking point - How to use England's spinners

England's spinners bagged eight of the 10 Sri Lanka wickets to tumble, with Moeen Ali taking 4-66, Adil Rashid claiming 2-30 and Jack Leach bagging 2-41. So how does Michael Atherton feel skipper Joe Root will use them in the remainder of this series?

"On pitches that are turning reasonable amounts, I think Root will use Leach and Ali as his stock bowlers to hold things and hopefully pick up the odd wicket," said the Sky Cricket expert and former England captain.

Jack Leach has added to England's spin-bowling options

"Root's going to bowl Rashid in shorter spells. Rashid looked dangerous when he did bowl but Leach and Ali to do the grunt work - they applied pressure well."

Athers also feels England can deploy further close fielders for Leach and Ali: "You do need protection for Rashid because at his pace the batsmen are going to play him off the back foot. But for the two finger spinners you can afford to squeeze a bit more from time to time."

What they said

MIKE ATHERTON on Ben Foakes: "It was a lovely innings. I thought his composure, his defence, the way he worked the ball around, the way in which he played ensured he really looked to the manor born in Test cricket.

"He will have put that to bed very quickly because he knows that he'll not only be judged on the number of runs that he gets. The only way he'll stay in the side is if his keeping is impressive as well. He was unobtrusively impressive today."

BEN FOAKES: "It's hard to tell [how I'm judged]; probably on my glovework but if I shell them then I'll say my batting! I spoke to Matt Prior before the day because I did my usual pre-game routine and I was knackered [in these conditions]. So I think I'll be limiting that."

3:26 Foakes reflects on scoring his maiden Test ton Foakes reflects on scoring his maiden Test ton

Tweets of the day

Waking up at 4.30am isn’t always high on my agenda but watching Foakesy make his debut 💯 for @englandcricket has made it worth it. Well batted sir 👍👏✅ — Alec Stewart (@StewieCricket) November 7, 2018

Worth getting up at silly o'clock for ! Well batted Ben Foakes !! 💯🏏 #SLvENG 👏👏 — Sarah Taylor (@Sarah_Taylor30) November 7, 2018

Superb innings from Ben Foakes on debut. Jonny Bairstow first to meet him on the boundary rope for a fist bump — Ali Martin (@Cricket_Ali) November 6, 2018

No Wicket Keeping expert at all ... But what I see in Ben Foakes already suggests to me that he is the Best Keeper in England ... Absolute natural ... !! #SLvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 7, 2018

England’s 1st Session yesterday was ropey ... the last 5 sessions have been of the highest class ... Only Rain or Streakers can now safe Sri Lanka ... #SLvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 7, 2018

