England's James Anderson handed demerit point for dissent against Sri Lanka

Umpire Chris Gaffaney speaks to England's James Anderson on day two of the first Test

England seamer James Anderson has received an official reprimand and one demerit point for showing dissent on day two of the first Test against Sri Lanka.

Anderson was reprimanded by the International Cricket Council for the second game in a row after venting his frustration at being warned for running on the wicket in the 39th over of Sri Lanka's first innings.

The 36-year-old exchanged words with umpire Chris Gaffaney and then hurled the ball into the pitch at the conclusion of the over.

His behaviour amounted to a violation of Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, the governing body said.

"After the match, Anderson admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Andy Pycroft," it added after giving Anderson his second demerit point.

Anderson already has one demerit point to his name for a similar offence during England's previous Test against India in September. Four points in a two-year period can lead to a ban.

