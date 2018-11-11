Ollie Pope to leave England Test squad to join up with Lions in UAE

Ollie Pope will join up with the Lions for their UAE tour

Ollie Pope will join up with the England Lions for their tour against Pakistan A in the UAE.

The 20-year-old Surrey batsman is currently with the Test squad in Sri Lanka but will leave the group on Wednesday as the second Test gets underway in Kandy.

Pope will be available for the Lions' unofficial Test against Pakistan A that begins on November 18 as well as the five 50-over games and two T20s before the squad return home on December 9.

Sri Lanka vs England Live on

"It is important that Ollie is playing and the selection panel felt that to aid his development the best course of action is for to him to go and play for the Lions in a competitive series against Pakistan A," said England head coach Trevor Bayliss

"Ollie needs some game time before the West Indies Test tour early next year and will get more out of playing competitively for the Lions rather than spending the next three weeks in Sri Lanka on the sidelines. He will get the opportunity of playing up to eight matches across all formats in the UAE."

Watch the second Test between Sri Lanka and England from 4am, Wednesday on Sky Sports Cricket.