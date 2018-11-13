PODCAST: Will Australia recover from ball-tampering scandal - and is Ben Stokes right for No 3?

Brad Hogg joins the boys for the latest Sky Cricket Podcast to assess if Australia can recover swiftly from the ball-tampering scandal.

The side's form on the pitch has gone south since the episode in South Africa in March which led to bans for key men Steve Smith and David Warner as well as batsman Cameron Bancroft.

David Warner and Steve Smith played against each other in Sydney grade cricket on Saturday

Australia were whitewashed 5-0 in an ODI series in England and have recently lost a Test series in the United Arab Emirates to Pakistan and a 50-over series at home to South Africa.

Australian left-arm spinner Hogg - commentating on England's ongoing Test series in Sri Lanka - says it could be some time before the Baggy Greens are a dominant force again, with the veteran insisting his nation must invest in grass-roots cricket.

Hogg, Michael Atherton and David Lloyd - the latter while supping a Sri Lankan beverage in Kandy - also reflect on where Australia find their players from and the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) calling on Cricket Australia to reduce Smith and Warner's year-long suspensions.

Brad Hogg is our guest on the latest Sky Cricket Podcast

Plus, Hogg, 47, discusses his longevity as a player, which has included 145 appearances for Australia - 123 of them in one-day internationals - and spells at Warwickshire, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Melbourne Renegades, Perth Scorchers, Western Australia and Cape Cobras.

England's second Test in Kandy is also talked about - a victory for Joe Root's side will secure a first series win in Sri Lanka since 2001 and a first away from home in close to three years.

What do our pundits make of England's decision to keep fit-again Jonny Bairstow on the sidelines - and promote Ben Stokes to No 3?

Plus, Hogg reveals what he makes of fellow left-arm spinner Jack Leach, who helped the tourists to a thumping 211-run win in the first Test in Galle, and why he is fan of new England opener Rory Burns.

For all that, plus bowlers - including Bumble - getting the yips; whether it is good for sport to have one dominant team or player; Athers' boxing grandad, Thomas; snooker and more listen to the Sky Cricket Podcast - there is also a late cameo from former Sri Lanka star Russel Arnold!

DOWNLOAD THE PODCAST HERE

