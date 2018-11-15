Ben Stokes lifts England with brilliant run-out and slip catch

0:41 Ben Stokes produced a brilliant direct hit to run out Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne on day two of the second Test. Ben Stokes produced a brilliant direct hit to run out Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne on day two of the second Test.

Ben Stokes produced a stunning run-out and a jaw-dropping slip catch to boost England's fortunes on day two of the second Test against Sri Lanka.

The all-rounder produced an athletic, accurate piece of fielding to run out Dimuth Karunaratne (63) before reacting sharply to snaffle a sharp one-handed slip catch off Kusal Mendis' edge.

Sky Sports commentator Mike Atherton set the scene, saying: "It's 20 minutes before lunch, England haven't taken a wicket for an hour or so, it's a long, hot, slow session and I can think of plenty of fielders who would have been dozing away.

"That's such an impressive thing about Ben Stokes, he's always looking to get into a game, even at the dullest moments of a session, he wants to get into the game and make a difference.

"Then you come to the actual decision making, he's got to get from gully, he got one piece of good fortune with the bounce, it was perfect for him.

"He looked up and in an instance saw that Dhananjaya was going to make his ground, he didn't have a chance at that end so he went for the one stump. Then to hit that one stump, he's got maybe three centimetres to go at, on the turn. Absolutely fantastic piece of fielding."

