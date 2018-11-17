WATCH: England's Keaton Jennings produces two moments of brilliance at short leg against Sri Lanka

0:28 Watch Keaton Jennings' brilliance in the field for two of the Sri Lankan wickets taken on day four Watch Keaton Jennings' brilliance in the field for two of the Sri Lankan wickets taken on day four

Keaton Jennings has taken plenty of flak during his England career but he is doing his best to answer his critics on the current tour of Sri Lanka.

Having hit an unbeaten 146 in the first Test in Galle, the opener has now shown his prowess in the field with a remarkable catch and then a stunning 'assist' at short leg on day four of the second match in Kandy.

When Dhananjaya de Silva turned a Jack Leach ball to leg, Jennings stayed low and although he was moving to his right, he was able to keep his balance, stick out his left hand and cling on to a stunning catch.

Jennings was at it again later on when Dimuth Karunaratne swept Adil Rashid - the 26-year-old diving to his left and then managing to parry the ball to wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, who completed a ludicrous catch.

"I have really enjoyed it [at short leg] on this surface - you feel in the game all day. It's like being in the slips in England. You want to make a difference," Jennings told Sky Sports after Sri Lanka closed on 226-7 chasing 301.

"You see the angle of the blade and just try to get yourself in the way and give yourself half a chance. I stuck a mitt out for the first one and it stuck.

"With the second one, I ran towards the paddle shot and it came towards my chest. I'd love to say I tried to parry it to Foakesy but I tried to catch it!

"A lot of [where you stand] is guesswork - on this wicket it has bounced a bit so I have given myself a little bit of space to try and dive forward.

"It's also a bit of where Joe Root wants, where the bowler wants and where you feel in the game - everybody has their 10 cents. They were two good moments in a game that hopefully we can get a win out of."

England will need three wickets on day five for a series-sealing victory, with Sri Lanka requiring 75 to level up proceedings at 1-1 ahead of the final Test in Colombo from next Friday.

