WATCH: England's Keaton Jennings produces two moments of brilliance at short leg in second Test

Keaton Jennings has taken plenty of flak during his England career but he's doing his best to answer his critics on the current tour of Sri Lanka.

Having hit an unbeaten 146 in the first Test in Galle, the opener has now shown his prowess in the field with a remarkable catch and then a stunning "assist" at short leg on day four of the second.

England set Sri Lanka 301 to win in Kandy and the early wicket of Kaushal Silva had already put the pressure on the hosts. Pressing home the advantage was now the aim and the tourists were able to do just that thanks to Jennings' fine grab.

When Dhananjaya de Silva tried to turn a Jack Leach delivery to leg, Jennings stayed low and although he was moving the to his right, he was able to keep his balance, stick out his left hand and cling on to a stunning catch.

Jennings was at it again soon after lunch. Dimuth Karunaratne swept Adil Rashid, Jennings dived to his left at short leg and, knowing he couldn't cling on to the catch, managed to parry the ball to Ben Foakes to complete a ludicrous catch.

