Anya Shrubsole says hat-trick a 'footnote' in 'close to perfect' display from England Women

England Women seamer Anya Shrubsole views her hat-trick against South Africa in the World T20 as a "footnote" in a "close to perfect performance" from the team

Shrubsole's three wickets in as many balls helped skittle the Proteas for 85 before Danni Wyatt (27) and Tammy Beaumont (24) put on 55 for the opening wicket as England sealed a seven-wicket win inside 15 overs.

Windies' crushing 83-run victory over Sri Lanka on Friday night subsequently cemented England's spot in the semi-finals of a tournament they last won at home in 2009 - their match with Windies on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30pm, will determine who tops Group A.

"Every time you are in an England short you just want to do well and obviously in a big tournament," said Shrubsole, who claimed 6-46 against India as England won the 50-over World Cup at Lord's in July 2017.

"[The hat-trick] is the sort of thing that becomes a headline but in my opinion it is a little bit of a footnote to everything else.

"I'm not someone who wants the limelight - I just want to go out, play cricket, bowl and do well for England.

"Ultimately I just want to keep performing and hope the team goes well because you know how quickly the game can kick you up the backside if you rest on your laurels.

"It was as good a performance as we could have really hoped for. There is never a perfect performance but it was pretty close.

"I thought we were a bit sloppy in the field at times, gave away a few easy runs and possibly in a slightly bigger chase you wouldn't want to lose three wickets pretty quickly.

"A couple of things to sharpen up but the girls played brilliantly."

Shrubsole's regular new-ball partner Katherine Brunt is missing the World T20 with a back injury - but Nat Sciver stepped up against South Africa, taking 3-4 in four overs to pip Shrubsole to the Player of the Match award.

"I always miss her," Shrubsole said of Brunt. "She is the fiery half of our opening partnership. I tend to be the quieter one!

It has been an incredible 18 months for Anya. She doesn't brag. All she is interested in is being the best she can be. Nasser Hussain

"I am sure she is devastated she is not out here with the carry and swing [on offer] but Nat has come on really well - she swings the ball as well and has bowled beautifully.

"Nat deserved [to win Player of the Match], she was outstanding with the ball, as the whole group was. It's nice to get a really convincing win under our belts."

