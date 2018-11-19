Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft bans to be reconsidered by Cricket Australia

The bans to the Australian trio of Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft could be reduced by Cricket Australia (CA) this week.

Smith and Warner were handed 12-month suspensions for their part in a ball-tampering incident against South Africa in March, while Bancroft was suspended for nine months.

An independent review by the Ethic Centre in Sydney found that CA had an 'arrogant' and 'controlling' culture which may have played some part in the incident.

The CA board has changed significantly since March, with chair David Peever and former Test captain Mark Taylor both resigning from their posts.

Cameron Bancroft was caught ball tampering by cameras during a Test match in Cape Town earlier this year

The Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) said the review presented grounds for the penalties to be reduced and said it would be 'relentless' in its efforts to have the sentences lifted.

ACA president Greg Dyer said last month: "My message to Cricket Australia is a simple one. These contrite men have been punished enough. Let these contrite men play."

The CA board is expected to consider allowing the players to play in the JLT Sheffield Shield, but keeping their international bans intact for the duration, something former Australian fast bowler Mitchell Johnson agrees with.

Warner and Smith have been playing Sydney Grade cricket this month

Johnson wrote on Twitter: "They all accepted their bans and didn't contest it so I think the bans should stay."

Australia's results have suffered significantly since the departure of Smith, Warner and Bancroft, with the 3-1 series defeat in South Africa followed by a 5-0 ODI series defeat to England and Test and ODI defeats against Pakistan.

Australia host India in December and January in a four-match Test series, but will no doubt have next year's Ashes on their minds, which begins at Edgbaston on August 1.