England cricket captain Joe Root leads Sri Lanka minefield visit

England captain Joe Root led three of his team-mates on a visit to see the work done by a team clearing unexploded landmines in Sri Lanka.

Root took Jonny Bairstow, Keaton Jennings and Olly Stone to visit a former battlefield where humanitarian organisation Mines Advisory Group (MAG) is helping a local community by clearing unexploded landmines - a legacy from the civil war which ended in 2009.

The site in Periyamadu, in the north west of the country, is nearly 1.3 million square metres - 59 times the size of Lord's - and is being made safe to rehouse families and build schools.

"It's been brilliant to come here and see the great work MAG is doing," Root said.

Joe Root (left) led three fellow England cricketers to visit a minefield in Sri Lanka

"With the mines being so divisive in terms of separating communities and doing so much damage, and seeing all that being turned around here, it has been really impressive.

"It puts things massively in perspective, making you realise the real danger some people are in when they go to work in the morning. We're very fortunate not to be in that position."

England continue their tour of Sri Lanka with the third Test starting on November 23 - the tourists already have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-Test series.