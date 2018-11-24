PODCAST: Adil Rashid and enforcer Ben Stokes run Sri Lanka ragged

Sky Sports Cricket Podcast

England are bossing the third Test after Adil Rashid and Ben Stokes put the skids under Sri Lanka on day two in Sri Lanka.

Alec Stewart joins Bob Willis and Charles Colvile to reflect on the chief talking points in Colombo, not least how the hosts managed to turn the most promising of positions into a first-innings deficit of 96 runs by losing 9-67.

Our panel runs the rule over an enthralling day's Test cricket, including…

- One of Adil Rashid's best bowling displays in England Test colours

- The brilliance of Keaton Jennings' catching at short leg

- An inspired spell of bowling from England's enforcer, Stokes

- Root's decision to keep Stokes and Rashid out of the attack for so long

- Where Sri Lanka go from here after throwing away a gilt-edged opportunity to pile pressure on England

