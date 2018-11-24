England's Keaton Jennings takes four catches at short leg as Sri Lanka crumble

0:53 Keaton Jennings takes yet another spectacular catch at short leg Keaton Jennings takes yet another spectacular catch at short leg

England's Keaton Jennings was in superb form at short leg on day two of the third Test against Sri Lanka, taking four catches, including a couple of blinders.

Jennings - who snapped up a couple of superb catches in England's series-clinching win in Kandy - was once again sharp around the bat and had a hand or two in the first three wickets to fall.

Click on the video above to watch all four of the grabs, including an instinctive effort to snap up a chance offered by Danushka Gunathilaka (18).

When the opener advanced down the pitch, looking to hit spinner Jack Leach over the top, Jennings tracked the batsman so that he was in an ideal place to pocket a bat-pad chance when Gunathilaka inside-edged the ball.

Highlights from day two of the third and final Test between Sri Lanka and England in Colombo.

Jennings had to bide his time for his second victim - Dhananjaya De Silva (73) eventually offering a chance after putting on 142 with Dimuth Karunaratne (83), who popped up an inside edge.

Keaton Jennings produced two pieces of brilliance at short leg during the second Test

The fielder's fourth catch might have been the best of the lot - Jennings sticking out his left hand to send back the dangerous Roshen Silva - before Sri Lanka collapsed to 240 all out to concede a first-innings deficit of 96 runs.

But take a look at the video and decide for yourself!

