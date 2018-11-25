Clare Connor rules herself out of replacing Andrew Strauss as ECB director of cricket

Clare Connor is happy in her current role as ECB director of women's cricket and not interested in replacing Andrew Strauss

Clare Connor has confirmed she will not be applying to become Andrew Strauss' successor as ECB director of England cricket.

Connor, currently working as director of women's cricket at the ECB, has been linked with the men's role since Strauss stepped down in October.

But the former England international says she is happy in her current role and determined to continue to build the profile of women's cricket domestically.

"I have been linked to that in the media and I am not applying for that role," Connor told the BBC.

"We've got a few years of unfinished business in the women's game - we're on the eve of something special in terms of our plans in the domestic game.

"I've got the best job in the world in women's cricket. I see things that excite me all the time and I'm not ready to leave it."

Connor's announcement came a matter of hours after England were beaten by Australia in the final of the Women's World T20 in Antigua.

England were bidding to add the trophy to their fourth Women's World Cup title, secured on home soil in the summer of 2017.