Sri Lanka vs England: All you need to know from day four in Colombo

Kusal Mendis' partnership with Roshen Silva was broken by Jack Leach

Defiant batters, wayward bowlers and a partnership-breaking run out – all you need to know from Monday’s action in Colombo.

England were made to work before wrapping up a 42-run win over Sri Lanka in the third Test to secure their first away series whitewash for almost 56 years, writes Sam Drury.

The tourists were held up by a century stand between Kusal Mendis (86) and Roshen Silva (65) but Jack Leach's brilliant run out broke the partnership and, despite a spirited effort from No 11 Malinda Pushpakumara (42no), victory was secured just after tea.

Leach took the final wicket of Suranga Lakmal as he and Moeen Ali ended with four wickets apiece in the innings and 18 each in the series.

Moment of the day

Jack Leach ended a century stand between Kusal Mendis and Roshen Silva by running out the former with a direct hit from deep backward square

Mendis batted brilliantly throughout day four and looked on course to become Sri Lanka's first centurion in the series, sharing a century-stand with Roshen as the hosts continued to frustrated England.

However, with a breakthrough seeming unlikely Roshen's disastrous decision to call for a second run saw a direct hit from Leach at backward square leg cannon into middle stump and end the backbone of the home side's resistance.

Stat of the day

Before the match, the record for most catches in a match (from all fielders combined) at short leg was six. Keaton Jennings has taken six in this match on his own.

Talking point

England complete series whitewash against Sri Lanka as Jack Leach claims the final wicket

Sloppy Sri Lanka: Run outs, no balls and poor fielding have all been a feature of the whitewash the hosts suffered at the hands of England.

In Colombo, Ben Stokes was twice reprieved of no balls while the visitors' batsmen were allowed to relieve any pressure Sri Lanka's bowlers had been building as fielders were pushed back, often giving new batsmen easy singles as they looked to play themselves in on tricky pitches.

What they said

DAVID LLYOD on Joe Root's captaincy: "You can only beat what's put up in front of you but it is the way England have adapted, playing only one seamer and going with three spinners. It's the first time I am seeing that this is Root's team. The authority of going around and saying: 'This is my team'. With Cook no longer around, he can really stamp his authority."

Watch the best shots from Jonny Bairstow's sixth Test century - and first batting at No 3 for England

Player-of-the-Match centurion JONNY BAIRSTOW: "It's not often you get the chance to come out to the subcontinent and win a series. The guys have put in a real shift and it has been a good tour. It's been up-and-down for me after getting injured and then coming back in for the last game. There is plenty of cricket to be played so we are now looking forward to West Indies."

Player-of-the-Series BEN FOAKES: "It's been a crazy few weeks. The Sri Lankan guys bowled really well, especially in this game, and I found it really hard work. All the guys have been able to adapt to different situations and that has seen us through."

Tweets of the day

England has moved to second in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's Test Team Rankings following a 3-0 series win over Sri Lanka #SLvEng pic.twitter.com/JwrwVgeCNw — ICC Media (@ICCMediaComms) November 26, 2018

Ohhhh..... run out #SLvENG But as we’ve seen many times it’s England’s fielding that seems to break Partnerships whenever SL seem calm and in control — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) November 26, 2018

When you realise you're averaging 76 in Test cricket. 😜 pic.twitter.com/OuQlVREpIY — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) November 26, 2018