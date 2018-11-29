'Hundred' regulations finalised by ECB

The ECB has endorsed the playing conditions for the new 'Hundred' tournament, which is due to start in the summer of 2020.

The 100-ball event will feature eight new teams and a much-discussed shorter version of the T20 format.

An ECB statement read: "The Cricket Committee recommendation for playing conditions in the new competition - agreed by the Board - is for; each innings to be 100 balls, a change of end after every ten balls, and an individual bowler able to deliver either 5 or 10 consecutive balls, with a maximum of 20 per game."

Further meetings are due to be held in January, after which more details are set to be revealed.

The ECB Board has also approved a new five-year 'Strategy' for the game.

Chief executive officer Tom Harrison said: "The game has made huge progress this year, through collaboration, constructive debate and a volume of detailed discussion.

Chief executive Tom Harrison says further details regarding the ECB's plans for the future will be released in the new year

"The outcomes for all of this combined work are vital for the growth and sustainability of cricket, at all levels, in England and Wales.

"The Strategy we have created over the last 12 months will give the whole game clear priorities and allow us to deliver these together.

"It will guide our investment, drive our relationships, and make things happen locally and nationally.

"The Strategy, Domestic Structure, New Competition and CPA (County Partnership Agreement) are all interlinked so it is right that we share all the details - together and in context - at the same time across the game.

"This will happen in the New Year."