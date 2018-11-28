Kagiso Rabada knocks James Anderson off top spot in Test bowling rankings

Kagiso Rabada tops the Test bowling rankings having leapfrogged James Anderson

South Africa seamer Kagiso Rabada has supplanted England's James Anderson at the top of the ICC's Test bowling rankings.

Anderson was rested for the final Test of England's 3-0 victory in Sri Lanka and lost 10 per cent of his points, allowing Rabada to regain the No 1 spot.

The 23-year-old will be looking to extend his lead over Anderson, which currently stands at eight points, when South Africa host Pakistan for three Tests in December and January, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Anderson had been at No 1 since August

Pakistan seamer Mohammad Abbas remains third in the rankings, while his team-mate, leg-spinner Yasir Shah, is up to 10th following his 14-wicket haul in the innings win over New Zealand in Dubai.

England's Jonny Bairstow has risen six places to 16th in the batting standings after hitting 110 against Sri Lanka in the final Test in Colombo, his sixth Test ton and first batting at No 3.

Virat Kohli tops the rankings ahead of Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, Joe Root and David Warner, with Cheteshwar Pujara, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram and Usman Khawaja completing the top 10.