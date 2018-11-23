6:21 Jonny Bairstow says he felt 'castigated' before his return to England's Test side Jonny Bairstow says he felt 'castigated' before his return to England's Test side

Jonny Bairstow hit back at those he feels have "castigated" him, after scoring a century batting at No 3 on day one of England's third Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Bairstow was left out of the second Test in Kandy despite recovering from the ankle injury that kept him out of the first and returned to the side as a specialist batsman with Ben Foakes remaining as wicketkeeper.

The Yorkshireman subsequently went on to notch his sixth Test ton and first at No 3 - before giving an impassioned interview to Sky Sports Cricket at the close after England ended on 312-7.

"There are different things you go through when you get castigated about being injured and doing X, Y and Z," said Bairstow, who scored 110 from 186 balls, his maiden Test ton in Asia.

"People don't actually see what's gone on behind the scenes - the hard work, when you're doing your rehab, when you're sleeping on an ice machine - and yet they have an opinion on it.

"It's all well and good when it's going good and people have an opinion on how well you're playing, but it's the hidden things they don't see.

"They have an opinion when they're sat at home and don't see the graft that goes on in the heat and humidity.

"I'm proud as punch of myself and everything that I've done over the last few weeks because that injury should probably have kept me out for six-to-eight weeks. I'm back in four weeks and playing in a Test.

Bairstow looks to have secured England's No 3 spot for the foreseeable future

"You have got to deliver. You get left out of the side when you have not done a lot wrong and then you are asked to perform a role where you haven't batted before so you are learning on the job.

"That's exactly how I have seen it. You look at the challenges that have been put in front of me as a cricketer over a period of time. There have been quite a few. I'd like to think I've come through most of them."

Bairstow, who says the recent deaths of two of his close friends has given him "perspective", also insisted that he has not given up hope of featuring as a keeper-batsman for England in the future.

Foakes has impressed by the stumps since debuting in the Galle Test and already has a century and a fifty to his name in five innings for his country.

"I've not given up my keeping, I want to make that very, very clear," added Bairstow. "I'm still working hard on my keeping and it's something I still want to do.

"I've worked hard for the last nine years and I'm not just going to give it up after missing two games."

Sky Cricket expert Rob Key says Bairstow's comeback century in his first outing as England's No 3 shows his resilience and strong mentality.

"Jonny is one of the most mentally-tough cricketers," said Key. "He did it in the ODIs - Alex Hales and Jason Roy were never going to get separated at the top of the order but he had one opportunity and then took it.

"He did the same with his wicketkeeping which was poor at the start, and he has shown his character here. He can come across as slightly worried about things and insecure but when it matters he steps up."

