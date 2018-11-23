PODCAST: Jonny Bairstow's next challenge - and Sri Lanka's poor use of DRS

Jonny Bairstow roared with delight after completing his sixth Test century - so is the England No 3 spot now his for the long haul?

That was discussed on Friday's Cricket Debate as Bob Willis and former England and Glamorgan spinner Robert Croft joined Charles Colvile to mull over the batsman's excellent 110 in Colombo.

Highlights from day one of the third and final Test between Sri Lanka and England from Colombo.

Bob explained how Bairstow - playing as a specialist batsman on his return to the side with Ben Foakes retaining the wicketkeeping gloves - is at his best when he is presented with a challenge.

But Bob believes the Yorkshireman now has bigger challenges to come when the spin-heavy attack of Sri Lanka is replaced by a pace-based onslaught from Windies and Australia next year.

Willis and Croft disagreed over Bairstow's impassioned interview at the close of play, with Bob wishing he had been more celebratory after reaching three figures rather than hitting back at those who may have criticised him but Robert enjoying the emotion the 29-year-old showed.

Also on the agenda…

- Are England in control at 312-7 after day one of the third Test?

- Sri Lanka's poor use of the Decision Review System - and why the man at first slip should be key

- Moeen Ali, Jack Leach or Adil Rashid - who is England's No 1 spinner?

Watch day two of third Test between Sri Lanka and England live from 4.15am on Saturday on Sky Sports Cricket (channel 404) and Sky Sports Main Event (channel 401).