Jonny Bairstow blasts record T10 League score for Kerala Knights

Jonny Bairstow is playing for Kerala Knights, alongside compatriot Eoin Morgan

England's Jonny Bairstow smashed 84 not out off 24 balls to register a record individual score in the T10 League.

Bairstow blasted eight sixes in his spectacular knock, as well as six fours, to cruise past the previous highest individual score in the tournament of 74no - made last week by Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad.

The innings propelled Bairstow's Kerala Knights to a seven-wicket victory over Bengal Tigers as they chased down a target of 124 with seven wickets and eight balls to spare.

In contrast England and Knights team-mate Eoin Morgan was dismissed for a first-ball duck.

Bairstow linked up with limited-overs captain Morgan for Kerala after forcing his way back into England's Test plans in Sri Lanka.

An ankle injury, sustained while playing football, meant he missed out on the Test series opener in Galle before he was omitted in Kandy after replacement Ben Foakes shone on debut with both bat and gloves.

Bairstow returned to the starting XI in Colombo as a specialist batsman only and contributed a resolute century at three, an innings that helped England clinch a 3-0 series whitewash.