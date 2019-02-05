Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal dropped from Test squad for South Africa tour

Sri Lanka's captain Dinesh Chandimal has been dropped after a poor run of form with the bat

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal has been dropped from the Test squad for their upcoming tour of South Africa.

The selectors have asked Chandimal to return to domestic cricket to regain his form, while opening batsman Dimuth Karunaratne has been made stand-in captain for the two-match series, which begins on February 13.

Chandimal's omission follows scores of 5, 0, 15, and 4 in the two recent Test losses against Australia.



The squad includes three uncapped players, with batsman Oshada Fernando, seam bowler Mohmed Shiraz, and left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya all in contention to make their debuts.

All-rounder Milinda Siriwardana has been recalled to the test squad after nearly three years.

The first test is in Durban, while the second begins in Port Elizabeth a week later.