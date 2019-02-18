England's Adil Rashid relishing Windies ODIs, says he is 'long way off being world-beater' in Tests

Adil Rashid: 'The preparation now is white-ball cricket so I focus on that - my strengths, what I'm looking to work on leading up to the World Cup and beyond'

Adil Rashid is looking forward to getting back into white-ball cricket with England after admitting he is “a long way off being a world-beater” in the Test game.

Leg-spinner Rashid has returned to the Caribbean for England's five-match ODI series against Windies having flown home after the first Test for the birth of his second child.

The 30-year-old went wicketless in the Barbados Test and averages over 39 in his 19 five-day games to date - but he is the second highest wicket-taker in ODIs since the 2015 World Cup, behind only fellow leg-spinner Rashid Khan of Afghanistan.

"I'm still a long way off becoming that world-beater in Test cricket," said Rashid ahead of Wednesday's opening ODI in Barbados, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 2.30pm. "The last game was tough as a spinner but that's Test cricket, you're bound to be tested."

On his chances of playing for England in the Ashes, Rashid said: "The summer is a long way ahead. I don't look too far.

"If I'm not selected by England, we'll communicate with Yorkshire and come to an agreement over what is best for the team and myself."

Rashid has taken 60 wickets in 19 Tests at 39.83

England are not back in Test action until their four-day clash with Ireland at Lord's from July 24, with the Ashes beginning just over a week later, at Edgbaston on August 1.

Rashid's side are hot favourites for the Cricket World Cup on home soil this summer - the top-ranked ODI nation begin their campaign against South Africa at The Oval on May 30.

"The preparation now is white-ball cricket so I focus on that - my strengths, what I'm looking to work on leading up to the World Cup and beyond," said Rashid.

"I get in the right mindset, look to work on my tricks and work on my deliveries so I can give it my best shot. My strength is coming on and bowling my variations.

"I look to adjust what I'm bowling depending on the conditions but first and foremost, as a spinner, you have to stick to your own strengths. It's the same as it's been for the last three or four years, nothing changes."

Rashid may have to bowl at Chris Gayle during the series against Windies. The Jamaican is back in the hosts' squad and needs just 273 runs to become the 14th man overall and second West Indian, after Brian Lara, to 10,000 runs in the format.

"There are obviously some concerns but you have to believe in yourself, be confident that you can get him out," Rashid said of Gayle, who will retire from ODIs after the World Cup.

"It only takes one ball for him to make a mistake and get out. He's only human. We're all human, we all make mistakes. It's that kind of mindset that we need.

"If he gets hold of me, he gets hold of me. As a spinner, you've got to have a big heart and come back and get him out."

