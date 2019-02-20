England cannot become complacent as they target first World Cup title, says Clive Lloyd

Clive Lloyd has been in Eoin Morgan's position before.

In 1979, Lloyd was the one leading his side into a World Cup in England with most people expecting them to triumph.

Windies duly did, knocking off the hosts in the final as they backed up their victory in the inaugural event four years earlier when Lloyd scored a title-sealing ton against Australia, his one and only ODI hundred.

Morgan will be the captain under the microscope this time around, with his side top of the ODI rankings and having won nine bilateral series on the spin, a run they will be looking to take into double figures by defeating Windies - the first of five ODIs is live on Sky Sports Cricket on Wednesday.

Speaking at an event in Trafalgar Square on Tuesday to mark 100 days until the start of the Cricket World Cup, Lloyd urged England not to get ahead of themselves as they target a maiden global 50-over trophy.

"You don't want complacency to creep into your game and start thinking you are going to win it," the 74-year-old told Sky Sports. "They are favourites, they are No 1 but they need to stay on top of their game.

"They want to qualify [for the semi-finals], that is the main thing to start with. Then you will have an idea what key players are in form and how the team is shaping up.

"Winning it will take more than talent - it is about paying attention to detail and always having a balanced side."

In Morgan, though, Lloyd says England have the perfect man at the helm.

Clive Lloyd was at Trafalgar Square on Tuesday to mark 100 days until the Cricket World Cup

"I like him - I have spoken to him a few times and he is a very good captain and a tremendous young man.

"He is innovative and will be leading this team for quite some time to come, I feel. I'm just a little surprised he is not playing Test cricket.

"England's bowling is weaker than their batting but they have some excellent players. I am a big fan of Jason Roy."

England's bowling, and indeed their lower-order batting, could be beefed up by Jofra Archer at the World Cup.

The Barbados-born all-rounder will soon be eligible to represent the side after completing the necessary residency regulations, with Sky Cricket expert Nasser Hussain saying his inclusion would enhance Morgan's men's chances of winning this summer's white-ball showpiece.

Lloyd harbours no ill-feeling towards Archer for picking England over Windies but is well aware of what he could have offered Jason Holder.

"It has happened before [West Indians playing for England], with guys like Roland Butcher, and I don't have any problem with it - he lives in England and has chosen to qualify for them.

"It would be nice if he played for Windies because he would be a fine acquisition. He bowls quick, is athletic in the field and bats as well, the perfect person to have in your squad."

Archer's fellow Barbadian Holder masterminded Windies' recent Test-series series victory over England, scoring a double hundred in the opening game on his home island before taking four second-innings wickets in the second encounter in Antigua to secure his side's victory.

Lloyd's call to make the all-rounder Windies captain four years ago looks a shrewd one.

"I was chairman of selectors at the time and chose him when he was in his early twenties - people thought he was too young but I knew I was right, because having spoken to him a year before I realised he would make a good leader.

"He is a very intelligent young man but one who is also prepared to listen. Can I see shades of a young Clive Lloyd in him? I hope he is going to be better!

"Being Windies captain is difficult as you are not captaining one country, you are captaining several islands with different cultures and backgrounds. Moulding everything together is quite hard so when things come together and you win, you feel very proud.

"I think we can see the team are at that stage with Jason - when the bowlers are called into action they play with maximum effort.

"Once you respect players they will respect you and they will go through walls for you. He is clearly the boss out there and he is also leading by example with his performances."

Windies will welcome back the "Universe Boss" Chris Gayle for the ODIs with England - it will be the last time Caribbean fans get to see him up close in the format on home soil with the 39-year-old old Jamaican announcing he will quit international 50-over cricket after the World Cup.

"At his age it all depends on his fitness and how well he is seeing the ball," said Lloyd. "He can take a game away from you in the space of five or six overs so I hope he can play a big part at the World Cup.

"I also think Shimron Hetmyer has the ability to win games of cricket for Windies, once he keeps his head and doesn't try to hit everything out of the ground. If he harnesses his talent, he will be a force to be reckoned with."

Windies' dwindling ODI fortunes meant they missed out on the 2017 Champions Trophy in England, while they had to enter a 10-team qualifying competition for the 2019 World Cup - Holder's men grabbing one of the two available spots in the tournament proper after reaching the final.

Windies were beaten in the last match by fellow qualifiers Afghanistan - Lloyd believes Asghar Afghan's outfit can "spring a surprise" on the big boys this summer but is also lamenting the lack of Associate Nations involved after the event was cut from 14 to 10 teams.

"I would like to see more Associate Nations playing and have four groups before the knockout stages," he added.

"I don't know if we can or will go back to that but it is something I would advocate as what do the Associate Nations have to look forward to?

"A World Cup is that thing for me so I think the format should be looked at again."

