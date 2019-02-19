Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni clash in Indian Premier League opener

Virat Kohli (left) and MS Dhoni in ODI action against England in 2018

Virat Kohli faces off against international team-mate MS Dhoni when the 2019 IPL season starts next month.

Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings launch the defence of their title with a home game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, who include India captain Kohli in their side, on Saturday, March 23.

Two days later, three of England's top white-ball players - and a potential fourth - lock horns when Rajasthan Royals take on Kings XI Punjab in Jaipur.

Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler will be joined by Jofra Archer, whose qualification for England is due to be confirmed around the same time as the March 25 clash.

Lancashire's Liam Livingstone could also feature for the Royals, while Sam Curran is set to make his IPL debut after Punjab paid $1m to sign the England all-rounder.

Two more current England players could be involved on the second day of the tournament, with Jonny Bairstow's Sunrisers Hyderabad travelling to Kolkata Knight Riders, who include Joe Denly as well as ex-England paceman Harry Gurney.